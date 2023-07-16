Southern Fried Soccer: Orlando 2, Atlanta United 1

Credit: Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By
1 hour ago
X

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviews Atlanta United’s 2-1 loss to Orlando on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players JuanJo Purata and Amar Sejdic. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

