Plenty to play for on Decision Day for Atlanta United

Playoff seeding and opponent and individual awards are among the things that will be determined.

Nine teams in each conference will qualify for the playoffs.

The Nos. 8 and 9 seeds will face off in a one-off match on Oct. 25 or 26. The winner will play the No. 1 seed. The No. 2 seed will play the No. 7 seed in a best-of-three with the higher seed hosting the first and, if necessary, third game. The matches are scheduled to be played the weekends from Oct. 28-Nov. 12. The next round is one match, hosted by the higher seed. The matches are scheduled to be played the weekends of Nov. 25. The next round is one match, hosted by the higher seed. The matches are scheduled to be played Dec. 3. The MLS Cup is one match, hosted by the higher seed. It is scheduled to be played Dec. 9.

Atlanta United is in sixth place with 50 points.

The Five Stripes can finish as high as fifth or as low as seventh. That determination will be finalized on Decision Day and will depend upon other results.

Here’s a look at the possibilities:

Atlanta United will finish in fifth if:

It defeats Cincinnati and New England doesn’t defeat Philadelphia.

Atlanta United will finish in sixth if:

It defeats Cincinnati and New England defeats Philadelphia;

Or

It draws Cincinnati and Nashville doesn’t defeat Red Bulls.

Or

It loses to Cincinnati and Nashville draws or loses to Red Bulls.

Atlanta United will finish in seventh if:

It doesn’t defeat Cincinnati and Nashville defeats Red Bulls.

Atlanta United’s possible playoff opponent is also a bit murky. Again, the Five Stripes will play either the second, third or fourth seed because it will finish as either the fifth, sixth or seventh seed.

Here are the possibilities, without scenarios:

Second seed: Orlando. The Lions are locked into second. Atlanta United is 0-1-1 against Orlando.

Third seed: Philadelphia or Columbus. New England could match on points and the first-tiebreaker, number of wins, but the Union would have the second tie-breaker, goal-difference.

Atlanta United is 1-1-0 against Philadelphia and 0-1-1 against Columbus.

Fourth seed: Philadelphia, Columbus or New England.

Atlanta United is 1-1-0 against Philadelphia, 0-1-1 against Columbus and 0-1-1 against New England.

As for individual awards, Giorgos Giakoumakis would need to score four goals, and hope LAFC’s Denis Bouanga doesn’t find the net, to match him for the Golden Boot.

Thiago Almada has 17 assists and is two ahead of Houston’s Hector Herrera in the race to finish with the most assists.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

Sept. 23 Atlanta United 4, Montreal 1

Oct. 4 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 2

Oct. 7 Atlanta United 1, Columbus 1

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, 6 p.m.