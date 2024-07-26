U.S. Soccer will pay for field upgrades at Fayette County park for camps

The USSF hopes to schedule 20 training camps for its national teams over 18 months from August 2024 through January 2026 at McCurry Park South.

The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center is under construction in Fayette County. A ground-breaking ceremony was held in April. The past months have been spent on site preparation for construction. A USSF spokesperson said the center is scheduled to be completed in the Spring of 2026 ahead of the World Cup.

