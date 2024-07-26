Atlanta United

U.S. Soccer will pay for field upgrades at Fayette County park for camps

The United States Soccer Federation has agreed to spend $667,000 to upgrade and maintain several soccer fields at McCurry Park South in Fayette County in order to host camps for its various national teams while construction of its National Training Center is ongoing.

The USSF and Fayette County agreed to a memorandum of understanding Thursday. The upgrades will include resodding the fields and upgrading restrooms, concessions stands, storage facilities and the goals, among other things. Fayette County Youth Soccer League also will use the refurbished fields. The work will try to be completed before Aug. 17, according to the memorandum.

USSF agreed to pay $367,000 to upgrade the fields, $100,000 for the upgrades of the facilities, $50,000 for equipment and $50,000 in March 2026, 2027, 2028 to help offset operating expenses to maintain the fields. McCurry Park South is located at 130 County Farm Road in Fayetteville. USSF will seek grants to cover the costs.

The USSF hopes to schedule 20 training camps for its national teams over 18 months from August 2024 through January 2026 at McCurry Park South.

The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center is under construction in Fayette County. A ground-breaking ceremony was held in April. The past months have been spent on site preparation for construction. A USSF spokesperson said the center is scheduled to be completed in the Spring of 2026 ahead of the World Cup.

