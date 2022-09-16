Info to know: Philadelphia at Atlanta United

Atlanta United (10-12-9) will host Philadelphia (18-4-9) in an MLS game Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:50 p.m. The game will be televised on Univision.
You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 8-3-4; Philadelphia on road 7-4-4
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 46/50; Philadelphia 68/22
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 49.0/46.3; Philadelphia 58.1/34.9
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Eight goals, four assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist
Thiago Almada: Six goals, 11 assists
JuanJo Purata: Six goals
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Philadelphia
Daniel Gazdag: 19 goals, nine assists
Julian Carranza: 14 goals, nine assists
Mikael Uhre: 12 goals, six assists
Cory Burke: Seven goals, five assists
Alejandro Bedoya: Six goals, six assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Head referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.
ARs: Nick Uranga and Kevin Klinger
Fourth official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
AVAR: Craig Lowry
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle).
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).
For Philadelphia
No players listed
WHAT THEY SAID
“We’re facing a very real opponent, understanding us the last two games, we’ve been facing good players, good opponents, good coaches. But the main focus is upon us. It’s not about them. It’s about us. Fighting, grinding, solving pressure in the moments we need to absorb pressure, playing with the ball the moment we can play with the ball, playing transition moments. We can play transition be more directly. We can be more direct, holding the ball when we need to hold the ball. So it’s about us understanding the times, the moments of the game. And also being clinical, which is I think, the main change in the last few games.” – Pineda
“I would say confidence is good. I mean, back-to-back wins is something we’ve been striving for this entire season. It’s come, would have been better to come at an earlier time, but I think right now is also a good moment. Group’s motivated, and like I say, confident, and yeah, it’s a challenge that is in front of us, and we’re happy to take it, and we’re going to put our best foot forward and try to get three points.” – Amar Sejdic
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Raul Gudino
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Centerback JuanJo Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Left wingback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Luiz Araujo
Right wing Brooks Lennon
Striker Dom Dwyer
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on twitter @dougrobersonajc, or call 770-810-5297.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0
June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1
June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0
July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1
July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1
July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0
August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1
August 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
August 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
August 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2
August 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2
August 31 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta United 1
Sept. 4 Portland 2, Atlanta United 1
Sept. 10 Atlanta United 4, Toronto 2
Sept. 14 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 0
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author