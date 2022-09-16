Info to know: Philadelphia at Atlanta United

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 46/50; Philadelphia 68/22

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 49.0/46.3; Philadelphia 58.1/34.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Eight goals, four assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist

Thiago Almada: Six goals, 11 assists

JuanJo Purata: Six goals

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Philadelphia

Daniel Gazdag: 19 goals, nine assists

Julian Carranza: 14 goals, nine assists

Mikael Uhre: 12 goals, six assists

Cory Burke: Seven goals, five assists

Alejandro Bedoya: Six goals, six assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Head referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

ARs: Nick Uranga and Kevin Klinger

Fourth official: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Craig Lowry

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle).

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).

For Philadelphia

No players listed

WHAT THEY SAID

“We’re facing a very real opponent, understanding us the last two games, we’ve been facing good players, good opponents, good coaches. But the main focus is upon us. It’s not about them. It’s about us. Fighting, grinding, solving pressure in the moments we need to absorb pressure, playing with the ball the moment we can play with the ball, playing transition moments. We can play transition be more directly. We can be more direct, holding the ball when we need to hold the ball. So it’s about us understanding the times, the moments of the game. And also being clinical, which is I think, the main change in the last few games.” – Pineda

“I would say confidence is good. I mean, back-to-back wins is something we’ve been striving for this entire season. It’s come, would have been better to come at an earlier time, but I think right now is also a good moment. Group’s motivated, and like I say, confident, and yeah, it’s a challenge that is in front of us, and we’re happy to take it, and we’re going to put our best foot forward and try to get three points.” – Amar Sejdic

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Raul Gudino

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Left wingback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Luiz Araujo

Right wing Brooks Lennon

Striker Dom Dwyer

