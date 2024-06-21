Info to know: Atlanta United at St. Louis

Atlanta United (5-8-5) will play at St. Louis (3-6-9) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at City Park in St. Louis. The game will be televised on AppleTV, and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
St. Louis manager: Bradley Carnell
St. Louis home record: 3-3-4
Atlanta United away record: 2-3-3
St. Louis goals for/against: 23/30
St. Louis expected goals for/against: 26.1/28.4
Atlanta United goals for/against: 25/23
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 28.1/23.1
St. Louis key players
Jaoa Klauss: Five goals, two assists
Celio Pompeu: Three goals, three assists
Tomas Totland: Two goals, two assists
Atlanta United key players
Brooks Lennon: Five assists
Jamal Thiare: Four goals
Injury reports (as of June 20)
Atlanta United
Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Luis Abram (Copa America), Saba Lobjanidze (Euros), Bartosz Slisz (Euros) and Thiago Almada (yellow-card accumulation)
Questionable: Tyler Wolff (knee) and Stian Gregersen (hamstring)
St. Louis (as of June 17)
None reported
What was said?
“I told them today just in there, like no complacency. You can’t be complacent, and there should be no fear of failure. We go after each game, the outcome’s always the same. We always want to win game, so that’ll be no different, and we’ll just make sure that there’s no complacency in the group.” – interim manager Rob Valentino
“I think we showed a lot of grit tonight, I think, especially with the field not being in the greatest of condition, I think we showed our grit, and we bunkered down. We defended the set piece as well. I think that just that just shows where we’re at as a team.” – Noah Cobb
Officiating crew
Referee: Filip Dujic
Assistants: Adam Garner and Noah Kenyawani
Fourth: Ricardo Fierro
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Rene Parra
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Noah Cobb
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Efrain Morales
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Dax McCarty
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Midfielder Nic Firmino
Midfielder Luke Brennan
Striker Daniel Rios
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
