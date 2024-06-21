Info to know: Atlanta United at St. Louis

Atlanta United away record: 2-3-3

St. Louis goals for/against: 23/30

St. Louis expected goals for/against: 26.1/28.4

Atlanta United goals for/against: 25/23

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 28.1/23.1

St. Louis key players

Jaoa Klauss: Five goals, two assists

Celio Pompeu: Three goals, three assists

Tomas Totland: Two goals, two assists

Atlanta United key players

Brooks Lennon: Five assists

Jamal Thiare: Four goals

Injury reports (as of June 20)

Atlanta United

Out: Edwin Mosquera (knee), Luis Abram (Copa America), Saba Lobjanidze (Euros), Bartosz Slisz (Euros) and Thiago Almada (yellow-card accumulation)

Questionable: Tyler Wolff (knee) and Stian Gregersen (hamstring)

St. Louis (as of June 17)

None reported

What was said?

“I told them today just in there, like no complacency. You can’t be complacent, and there should be no fear of failure. We go after each game, the outcome’s always the same. We always want to win game, so that’ll be no different, and we’ll just make sure that there’s no complacency in the group.” – interim manager Rob Valentino

“I think we showed a lot of grit tonight, I think, especially with the field not being in the greatest of condition, I think we showed our grit, and we bunkered down. We defended the set piece as well. I think that just that just shows where we’re at as a team.” – Noah Cobb

Officiating crew

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistants: Adam Garner and Noah Kenyawani

Fourth: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Rene Parra

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Noah Cobb

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Efrain Morales

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Nic Firmino

Midfielder Luke Brennan

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven in U.S. Open Cup

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.