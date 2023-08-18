Info to know: Atlanta United at Seattle

Atlanta United (9-7-8) will play at Seattle (10-8-6) at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.
Here is a scouting report for the game:
Seattle manager: Brian Schmetzer
Seattle at home: 6-3-4
Atlanta United on road: 2-5-5
Seattle goals for/against: 29/23
Seattle expected goals for/against: 37.1/23.4
Seattle past five league matches: T-W-W-L-T
Atlanta United goals for/against: 42/39
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 32.8/28.4
Atlanta United past five matches: L-W-W-L-L
Seattle key players
Jordan Morris: Nine goals
Leo Chu: Three goals, seven assists
Raul Ruidiaz: Four goals
Atlanta United key players
Thiago Almada: Eight goals, 10 assists
Giorgos Giakoumakis: 10 goals
Caleb Wiley: Four goals, two assists
Brooks Lennon: Three goals, seven assists
Talking points
1. Fresh legs. Will Gonzalo Pineda start Xande Silva on the wing and/or use Saba Lobjanidze off the bench? It’s safe to presume that Tristan Muyumba will start in central midfield because he started the most recent match against Cruz Azul. Silva performed well in last week’s closed-door scrimmage against St. Louis, according to teammates. Silva had two assists.
2. Defense. Atlanta United is hoping that using a consistent back four of Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon, Caleb Wiley and Luis Abram will result in a more confident, more effective defense, or at least one that won’t commit as many individual errors.
Injury reports
Atlanta United
Out: Franco Ibarra (loan).
Seattle
Not available.
Officiating crew
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistant referee 1: Jeremy Hanson
Assistant referee 2: Kali Smith
Fourth official: Mark Allatin
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
What was said
“They’re a great team. Fantastic crowd. They really bring the energy in Seattle. It’s an exciting game to play, and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s one of the games on the schedule that you kind of circle at the beginning of the year, and so for it to come at this time in the season, I’m really excited.” – Brooks Lennon
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Luis Abram
Centerback Miles Robinson
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Attacking midfielder Xande Silva
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
