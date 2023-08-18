Info to know: Atlanta United at Seattle

Atlanta United (9-7-8) will play at Seattle (10-8-6) at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

Seattle manager: Brian Schmetzer

Seattle at home: 6-3-4

Atlanta United on road: 2-5-5

Seattle goals for/against: 29/23

Seattle expected goals for/against: 37.1/23.4

Seattle past five league matches: T-W-W-L-T

Atlanta United goals for/against: 42/39

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 32.8/28.4

Atlanta United past five matches: L-W-W-L-L

Seattle key players

Jordan Morris: Nine goals

Leo Chu: Three goals, seven assists

Raul Ruidiaz: Four goals

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Eight goals, 10 assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: 10 goals

Caleb Wiley: Four goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Three goals, seven assists

Talking points

1. Fresh legs. Will Gonzalo Pineda start Xande Silva on the wing and/or use Saba Lobjanidze off the bench? It’s safe to presume that Tristan Muyumba will start in central midfield because he started the most recent match against Cruz Azul. Silva performed well in last week’s closed-door scrimmage against St. Louis, according to teammates. Silva had two assists.

2. Defense. Atlanta United is hoping that using a consistent back four of Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon, Caleb Wiley and Luis Abram will result in a more confident, more effective defense, or at least one that won’t commit as many individual errors.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Franco Ibarra (loan).

Seattle

Not available.

Officiating crew

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant referee 1: Jeremy Hanson

Assistant referee 2: Kali Smith

Fourth official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

What was said

“They’re a great team. Fantastic crowd. They really bring the energy in Seattle. It’s an exciting game to play, and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s one of the games on the schedule that you kind of circle at the beginning of the year, and so for it to come at this time in the season, I’m really excited.” – Brooks Lennon

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Miles Robinson

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Attacking midfielder Xande Silva

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

