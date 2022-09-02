Info to know: Atlanta United at Portland on Sunday

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 40/46; Portland 47/46

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 40.3/37.3; Philadelphia 51.6/31.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Seven goals, four assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist

Thiago Almada: Four goals, 10 assists

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, six assists

Portland

Jaroslaw Niezgoda: Nine goals, two assists

Sebastian Blanco: Seven goals, eight assists

Dairon Asprilla: Six goals, two assists

Santiago Moreno: Five goals, seven assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistants: Adam Garner, Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).

For Portland

No players listed

WHAT THEY SAID

“It was a very, very good conversation. We were for some hours just talking about different things. You know, Mexican football, MLS, just in general, coaching, ideas, tactics, players, so we were talking about a lot of things, management. But at the end, I think one thing we both agree was on being being loyal to our identities as coaches. That’s one thing that we were talking about, you know, not changing our behaviors, and just be truthful to who we are as coaches and what we think doesn’t matter, where our ideas or how we want to play, is just try to be loyal to ourselves.” − Pineda on a conversation with former Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino

“Coming off the loss (Wednesday night against Philadelphia), we just have to look very quickly to the next game. We can’t get stuck up on the last match. We’ve got to look at the things that went wrong and try and fix them, but we’ve got games coming very quickly now, so we’ve got to turn the page and get ready for the next one.” − JuanJo Purata

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Raul Gudino

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Centerback Andrew Gutman

Left wingback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Luiz Araujo

Right wing Ronaldo Cisneros

Striker Josef Martinez

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on twitter @dougrobersonajc, or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

August 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

August 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

August 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

August 31 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE