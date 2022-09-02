Info to know: Atlanta United at Portland on Sunday

Atlanta United (8-11-9) will play at Portland (9-8-12) in an MLS game Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Portland’s Gio Saverese
Site: Providence Park
Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-8-5; Portland at home 6-2-6
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 40/46; Portland 47/46
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 40.3/37.3; Philadelphia 51.6/31.9
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Seven goals, four assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist
Thiago Almada: Four goals, 10 assists
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, six assists
Portland
Jaroslaw Niezgoda: Nine goals, two assists
Sebastian Blanco: Seven goals, eight assists
Dairon Asprilla: Six goals, two assists
Santiago Moreno: Five goals, seven assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Jon Freemon
Assistants: Adam Garner, Jeffrey Greeson
Fourth official: Victor Rivas
VAR: Chris Penso
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).
For Portland
No players listed
WHAT THEY SAID
“It was a very, very good conversation. We were for some hours just talking about different things. You know, Mexican football, MLS, just in general, coaching, ideas, tactics, players, so we were talking about a lot of things, management. But at the end, I think one thing we both agree was on being being loyal to our identities as coaches. That’s one thing that we were talking about, you know, not changing our behaviors, and just be truthful to who we are as coaches and what we think doesn’t matter, where our ideas or how we want to play, is just try to be loyal to ourselves.” − Pineda on a conversation with former Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino
“Coming off the loss (Wednesday night against Philadelphia), we just have to look very quickly to the next game. We can’t get stuck up on the last match. We’ve got to look at the things that went wrong and try and fix them, but we’ve got games coming very quickly now, so we’ve got to turn the page and get ready for the next one.” − JuanJo Purata
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Raul Gudino
Right wingback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Centerback Andrew Gutman
Left wingback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Luiz Araujo
Right wing Ronaldo Cisneros
Striker Josef Martinez
