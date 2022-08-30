Info to know: Atlanta United at Philadelphia on Wednesday

Atlanta United (8-10-9) will play at Philadelphia (15-4-9) in an MLS game Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 7:08 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.
You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Philadelphia’s Jim Curtin
Site: Subaru Park
Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-7-5; Philadelphia at home 9-0-5
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 39/42; Philadelphia 57/20
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 40.3/37.3; Philadelphia 51.6/31.9
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Seven goals, four assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist
Thiago Almada: Four goals, 10 assists
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, six assists
Philadelphia
Daniel Gazdag: 16 goals, eight assists
Julian Carranza: 13 goals, seven assists
Mikael Uhre: Nine goals, five assists
Cory Burke: Seven goals, four assists
Alejandro Bedoya: Five goals, five assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Lukasz Szpala
Assistants: Jason White, Kevin Klinger
Fourth official: Joshua Encarnacion
VAR: Rosendo Mendoza
AVAR: Tom Supple
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).
For Philadelphia
No players listed
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“Trying to just be solid defensively. Again, a big part of who we are, is being good in possession. And that’s how we defend. And obviously, that can turn into certain moments, we are a bit more exposed, and we have just to manage the ball in a very good way, trying to control the tempo, control the game, and we will try to go that way. I always feel like the best way to defend is to attack and try to attack.” − Pineda
“I think their attack is very dynamic, they have a lot of good players. They’ve been playing together for a while now. So they have good cohesion within the group. But for us, we scout them, we look at how they play, but it’s really not about them. It’s about us. And, you know, us going there and getting three points and imposing our game plan and our style on them.” − Andrew Gutman
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right wingback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Centerback Andrew Gutman
Left wingback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Luiz Araujo
Right wing Ronaldo Cisneros
Striker Josef Martinez
