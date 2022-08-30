Info to know: Atlanta United at Philadelphia on Wednesday

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 39/42; Philadelphia 57/20

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 40.3/37.3; Philadelphia 51.6/31.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Seven goals, four assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist

Thiago Almada: Four goals, 10 assists

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, six assists

Philadelphia

Daniel Gazdag: 16 goals, eight assists

Julian Carranza: 13 goals, seven assists

Mikael Uhre: Nine goals, five assists

Cory Burke: Seven goals, four assists

Alejandro Bedoya: Five goals, five assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistants: Jason White, Kevin Klinger

Fourth official: Joshua Encarnacion

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza

AVAR: Tom Supple

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).

For Philadelphia

No players listed

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“Trying to just be solid defensively. Again, a big part of who we are, is being good in possession. And that’s how we defend. And obviously, that can turn into certain moments, we are a bit more exposed, and we have just to manage the ball in a very good way, trying to control the tempo, control the game, and we will try to go that way. I always feel like the best way to defend is to attack and try to attack.” − Pineda

“I think their attack is very dynamic, they have a lot of good players. They’ve been playing together for a while now. So they have good cohesion within the group. But for us, we scout them, we look at how they play, but it’s really not about them. It’s about us. And, you know, us going there and getting three points and imposing our game plan and our style on them.” − Andrew Gutman

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Centerback Andrew Gutman

Left wingback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Luiz Araujo

Right wing Ronaldo Cisneros

Striker Josef Martinez

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

Aug. 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

Aug. 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

Aug. 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

Aug. 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE