BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts unity summit against hate-fueled violence
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda adopts a familiar theme

Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez (right) tries to get position on the ball in front of Orlando City's Ivan Angulo during the second half of an MLS match Wednesday night in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez (right) tries to get position on the ball in front of Orlando City's Ivan Angulo during the second half of an MLS match Wednesday night in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Atlanta United riding its first two-game win streak this MLS season, manager Gonzalo Pineda has adopted a familiar message as he tries to lead his team into the playoffs.

Us, the Five Stripes, against Them, mainly the game officials.

ExploreComplete Atlanta United coverage in the AJC

He ranted in his immediate postgame comments to the team’s TV partner and then to other media after Wednesday’s 1-0 victory at Orlando about what he perceived as incorrect calls that negatively affected his team.

Among his complaints were that the game lasted 5 ½ additional minutes instead of four, which was put on the board when the 90 minutes were up. He said Atlanta United hasn’t been given the same grace this season. He noted that in other games, when Atlanta United has been chasing a result, too little time has been added to the end of games based upon his measurement of stoppage time. He also noted that Orlando was moving free kicks 10 yards closer to Atlanta United’s goal.

“So, it feels like we have to fight against everyone, but no problem, this team can take, this team can endure and overcome those little adversities,” he said.

With Wednesday’s victory, Atlanta United moved to within three points of fifth place in the Eastern Conference and to within two of seventh. The top seven teams will make the playoffs. Atlanta United has three games remaining, starting with Saturday’s tough match against Philadelphia, which is competing for the Supporters’ Shield. The teams Atlanta United is chasing have four games remaining.

Against Orlando, Atlanta United was called for 16 fouls. Orlando was called for 10. Atlanta United was given three yellow cards. Orlando received one. For the season, Atlanta United has been called for 355 fouls. Its opponents have been whistled for 357.

“It could be that sometimes the officials play against us, but we can’t focus on that,” midfielder Thiago Almada said. “We have to do our jobs on the field. We all make mistakes, so they can make mistakes, too. But, as Gonzalo says, sometimes we feel that.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

Aug. 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

Aug. 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

Aug. 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

Aug. 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

Aug. 31 Philadelphia 4, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 4 Portland 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 10 Atlanta United 4, Toronto 2

Sept. 14 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 0

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud gives reliever Jesse Chavez a fist pump after he came in to shut down the Reds on Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity 5h ago
K.J. Wallace (16) has been an essential element of the remake of the Tech secondary after it lost starters Tariq Carpenter, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas to graduation and Wesley Walker to the transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s K.J. Wallace emerges from pack to earn starting job
59m ago
Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers said the team has been simulating crowd noise by using loudspeakers at practice. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs gearing up for rowdy environment at Williams-Brice Stadium
39m ago
Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson suffers oblique strain amid rough season
12h ago
Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson suffers oblique strain amid rough season
12h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota walks off the field after a heartbreaking 27-26 loss to the Saints on Sunday in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons look to rebound against Super Bowl champs
The Latest
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada gets position on a pass in front of Orlando's Antonio Carlos during the first half of an MLS match Wednesday night in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Thiago Almada helping Atlanta United in its playoff push
38m ago
Atlanta United tops Orlando for first two-game win streak
12h ago
Atlanta United vs. Orlando: 4 things to watch
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top