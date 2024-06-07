Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Stian Gregersen suffers hamstring injury

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) and New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni (9) battle for the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) and New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni (9) battle for the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
14 minutes ago

Atlanta United centerback Stian Gregersen is expected to miss at least two weeks because of a strained left hamstring.

The injury happened near the end of Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Gregersen’s first season with Atlanta United has been frequented by two injuries. He has appeared in nine of the team’s 16 matches.

Other centerbacks on the roster include Luis Abram, who will be with Peru during Copa America, Noah Cobb, Derrick Williams and Efrain Morales.

Atlanta United is off this week. Its next match will come June 15 against Houston at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will play at D.C. United on June 19 and at St. Louis on June 22.

