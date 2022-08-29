Atlanta United’s offense may finally be finding its form

The centerpieces of that 11 are Thiago Almada and Santiago Sosa, along with JuanJo Purata and Alan Franco up the middle of the formation. Almada, as an attacking midfielder is proving to be a difference-maker with one goal and four assists in the past four games. Finally healthy, Sosa is becoming the ball-winning, ball-moving defensive midfielder that the team has lacked for several seasons. Purata and Franco are forming a good partnership as two of the team’s centerbacks. Each also scored in Sunday’s win.

“I think we have the ability to score multiple goals,” Almada said. “I think this is just the beginning. Once we start scoring more and more, it’s going to happen more often.”

Pineda is also figuring out roles for those on the bench.

Josef Martinez has come off the bench in three of the past four games to try to spark the offense. It worked against D.C. United. His header in the 62nd minute tied the game at 2-2 and came just two minutes after he was subbed on for Ronaldo Cisneros. Marcelino Moreno, Edwin Mosquera and Franco Ibarra are also being used specifically to help control games in the final minutes.

“Yeah, I think it’s more so just taking it game by game,” said fullback Brooks Lennon, who had two assists on Sunday. “We know we have seven more games after this. We got the three points tonight. We got the job done and now we look forward to Wednesday against Philadelphia, who is a great team and look at get(ting) points there.”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

August 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

August 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

August 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE