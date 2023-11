Atlanta United’s Giakoumakis named MLS Newcomer of Year

Giakoumakis, signed from Celtic before the season, scored 17 goals in helping the Five Stripes reach the MLS playoffs.

“To be nominated as Newcomer of the season, it’s something really nice,” he said. “It’s a prize that of course I care about and I really appreciate.”

Giakoumakis received an average of 45.78% of the votes, more than Miami’s Lionel Messi (27.28%) and St. Louis’ Eduard Lowen (15.44%). Giakoumakis received 34.34% of the players’ votes, 46.34% of the coaches’ and executives’ votes, and 56.65% of the media’s votes. Messi received 35.54% of the players’ votes.

Giakoumakis is the third Atlanta United player to win the award. Thiago Almada (2022) and Miguel Almiron (2017) were the team’s previous winners.

Giakoumakis thanked his teammates for helping him win the award.

“Many, many people assisted my goals this season,” he said. “But it goes to every single player in this game because we have to start from the build up from behind, get the ball up front and then then we’ll be able to score. So I think everyone played this role in order to help me help me to win this prize, every single player and even the staff.”

Giakoumakis said he wasn’t surprised by his success in his first season in MLS. He said he studied the league and Atlanta United before he signed. Now, he said his next goal is to help the team win the MLS Cup.

Giakoumakis’ physical style and versatility were well-suited for manager Gonzalo Pineda’s style of play. Giakoumakis’ size and strength made him an outlet for long balls. His willingness to come back to the play to create one-touch sequences with teammates also helped break pressure. And he could score with either foot or his head. He scored nine times with his right foot, two with his left and six with his head.

“Nothing else can make me more happy than winning the league,” he said.

