Atlanta United's Edwin Mosquera showing his skills

Atlanta United's Edwin Mosquera dribbles during the second half of the match against the Sounders on Aug. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Atlanta United's Edwin Mosquera dribbles during the second half of the match against the Sounders on Aug. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Edwin Mosquera is starting to show a few of the qualities − speed and passing − that made him wanted by Atlanta United.

Mosquera, who signed with the club July 12 from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in his native Colombia, picked up his first assist in his fourth appearance in last week’s 2-2 draw at Columbus. He also used his speed on the left wing to get behind the defense and score. The goal was waved off because Mosquera was judged to be offside.

“I think I’m doing well,” he said. “I think I’m coming here, and the group is already in place. So I’m just trying to make a place for myself and doing what I can.”

More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Mosquera’s speed has been used advantageously late in games by manager Gonzalo Pineda against defenders who are fatigued.

“He’s the type of player that can unbalance any back line because of his pace, because of his ability to win one-on-ones, because of his ability to run in behind,” Pineda said Aug. 4. “And also he can be on both sides. So I think that’s something that probably we really didn’t have before.”

Mosquera’s speed is needed. He is 5-foot-7, 128 pounds, and said the style of play in MLS is more physical than in previous leagues in which he played in Colombia, Brazil and Argentina.

“I think I’m someone who’s always liked to work on my physical side,” he said.

Mosquera has yet to start. Pineda prefers to try to keep together the core group of starters, especially because the team needs points. It is five points behind Columbus for the seventh and final playoff spot. Mosquera said he will do whatever Pineda asks.

In addition to his speed, Mosquera has shown a dry sense of humor in the interviews he’s done since joining the club.

Asked Wednesday if he was impressed by Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he said the first thing that surprised him was that every player wears matching suits when walking into the stadium.

“So I was very excited to at that moment to, you know, to be there,” he said. “And then when I went into the match, the whole stadium was totally full. So it was a great experience.”

Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
21h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
22h ago
