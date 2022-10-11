Atlanta United’s Carlos Bocanegra addresses Josef Martinez’s future with team

Despite behavior by Josef Martinez that would seem to indicate otherwise, Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra and manager Gonzalo Pineda said Tuesday that they have a good relationship with the mercurial striker, but neither would say if he has a definite future with the club.
Bocanegra said that conversations with players and agents will start next week, stressing that nothing has been decided with any player on the roster. The players are off this week. Martinez is under contract with the club for next season, and it has an option on his contract for 2024. He finished with a team-high nine goals in 26 appearances, including 12 starts, this season. He has scored 103 goals in MLS play since 2017 and 111 goals across all competitions.
“I’m fine with Josef,” Bocanegra said. “He’s a competitive person. Been fantastic with the club for six years. We understand what he means here and to the club. I spoke with his agent throughout the year. I will be speaking with his and others.”
When approached after the team’s 2-1 loss Sunday to NYCFC in its MLS regular-season finale, Martinez said at least twice that Bocanegra “is over there” and Pineda “is over there” before declining to answer any more questions. Martinez has liked at least one social-media post made by a team supporter that expressed unhappiness with Bocanegra.
“Relationship with him, I assume, is good,” Pineda said. “We don’t speak quite as often as in the past. I don’t have anything against him. He doesn’t have anything against me. He’s a competitor. I cannot say my relationship with Josef is bad.”
Martinez expressed unhappiness with the front office after a 3-0 loss to Austin on July 9. He said he didn’t know if this season would be his last with the club. Martinez started only three of the team’s remaining 16 games and was used as a sub in eight of the final nine games. He was ineligible to play in one of the games because he was suspended by Pineda and Bocanegra for conduct detrimental to the team following a loss at Portland on Sept. 10. He and Pineda got into an argument after Martinez kicked over a table after the game.
Pineda said he would be surprised if Martinez wasn’t upset about not playing as much as he did in the past because he is a competitor. Martinez suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in the first game of the 2020 season. It required more surgery later in the year, and another procedure in April of this year.
“Once you change the role of a big player like Josef, that is going to impact his mood,” Pineda said. “I completely knew that. I can’t expect less with him not being a starter. The point is, he’s been very effective. I have to look for the whole team. That’s my decision.”
