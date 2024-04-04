Atlanta United’s Bartosz Slisz pleased to help Poland make the Euros

Slisz didn’t get to celebrate immediately after the game because he was randomly selected to undergo drug testing, which took an hour.

After qualifying, Poland was placed into a difficult Euros group with France, ranked No. 2 by FIFA, No. 7 Netherlands and No. 25 Austria. Poland is No. 28. The Euros are scheduled to be played June 14-July 14 in Germany.

“It will be tough, but I think we’ll be prepared for this,” he said.

Slisz then flew 12 hours to Atlanta and started for the Five Stripes in Sunday’s 3-0 victory against Chicago.

The win over Wales was Slisz’s eighth appearance. He said helping his national team achieve success gives him more belief with Atlanta United, which signed him during the winter transfer window.

“I’m happy that I’ve been a starting player now in the national team,” he said. “And it wasn’t like that in past, so I hope it will be the same in the Euros. When I come back to Atlanta, I feel more confident, more calm with the ball.”

Perhaps he was tired from running more than 9 miles for Poland in Cardiff, but Slisz didn’t have his best game for Atlanta United against Chicago. He uncharacteristically misplayed a few passes. Pineda chalked it up to fatigue from the qualifier and the travel, saying that passing is something the team is working with him to improve. Overall, the team is very pleased with Slisz’s play, particularly his innate ability to be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s great to have a player that is able to cover that amount of ground,“ Pineda said. “It’s not just the amount of ground you cover, but it’s how intelligent you are moving on the field. And that, for me, is the perfect balance. In terms of many things he’s doing great, one of those is covering the right amount of ground and in the right amount of areas that we want him to cover. The overall package of Bartosz has been amazing.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.