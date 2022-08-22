Atlanta United still believes it will make MLS playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Atlanta United made up no ground in pursuit of an MLS playoff spot following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Columbus.
The team started the day five points behind Orlando for the seventh and final playoff spot. Despite playing one of its best games, it finished its 26th game five points behind Columbus. Five teams are between Atlanta United and the Crew. Those teams are separated by four points.
“I think if we continue to play this way, no doubt in my head we’re gonna be successful at the end of the regular season,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “We’re going to make (the) playoffs, and that’s my belief. Otherwise, we quit and we don’t play the next eight games.”
It won’t be easy.
Atlanta United has two games remaining against New England and Toronto, two of the teams in the pack below the line, as well as two games against Philadelphia, one against Orlando and one against NYCFC, which are above the line.
The team has yet to win two consecutive games, and it must put together some sort of winning streak if it hopes to pass the teams it is chasing.
“Obviously, it’s difficult because as we play, with each game that passes, there’s less games and less chance to make the points,” midfielder Santiago Sosa said. “We’re remaining with our faith intact. Even though (Sunday night) was an opportunity, we let three points potentially slip away.”
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc, or call 770-810-5297.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0
June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1
June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0
July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1
July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1
July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0
Aug. 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1
Aug. 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
Aug. 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2
Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author