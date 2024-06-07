Atlanta United

Atlanta United reportedly sells Giorgos Giakoumakis for $10 million

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) waves to fans after the win against the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) waves to fans after the win against the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
35 minutes ago

Cruz Azul has purchased Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis for $10 million, according to a report from Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The deal is pending a positive physical evaluation. Atlanta United declined to comment.

Giakoumakis, 29 years old, has five goals in 11 appearances this season and 17 in 27 last season.

Atlanta United purchased him before the 2023 season from Celtic for a reported fee of $4.35 million, making selling him for $10 million good business for the club.

Atlanta United may not look to immediately sign another striker until it hires its next manager. The club fired Gonzalo Pineda following the club’s fifth consecutive home loss. Rob Valentino, an assistant, was promoted to interim.

Atlanta United’s other strikers are Jamal Thiare, who has four goals, and Daniel Rios, who has one.

When Giakoumakis signed, he set lofty goals, including winning the Golden Boot. He started well this season but injuries and the possible distraction of two weeks of Cruz Azul reports from Romano may have affected his production. He hasn’t scored in his past five matches and refused to talk with journalists following Sunday’s loss to Charlotte.

