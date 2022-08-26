Atlanta United ready for D.C. United

Atlanta United probably couldn’t ask for a better opponent than D.C. United if its hopes to start a win streak and keep alive its slim hopes of making the MLS playoffs.
The two teams will meet Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Despite trailing seventh-place Columbus for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference going into the weekend action, Atlanta United still can make up that gap and pass the five teams between it and the Crew, if it can go on its first win streak this season.
D.C. United, on the other hand, is the worst team in the league this season, and its manager, Wayne Rooney, pretty much wrote off any chance it had of a rally following last week’s 6-0 loss to Philadelphia. That was D.C. United’s fifth consecutive game without a win and prompted Rooney to say the team was looking ahead to 2023, though it has yet to receive the “E” of shame that is put next to teams that are eliminated from making the playoffs.
Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said that D.C. United, which has a goal difference of minus-27, isn’t as bad as its 6-16-4 record.
“It’s a team that presents challenges, and we will need to be ready,” Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said.
D.C. United thought it would get an emotional lift for the game from the arrival of former Liverpool and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, but the Belgian won’t be able to join the club until next week while his visa is completed.
Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon said it doesn’t matter that D.C. United has had the season that it has, with the fewest points in MLS.
“We don’t want to read into anything like that,” Lennon said. “We know they’re a good team with a coach that is a world-class player and has a big resume. So they’re obviously going to try to come here and get a result like any other team would and we need to be ready at home. This is a huge, massive game for us to try and climb up the table and get closer to where we want to be.”
