Info to know: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

Atlanta United (7-10-9) will host D.C. United (6-16-4) in an MLS game Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:08 p.m. The game will be televised on Univision.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 6-3-4; D.C. United on road 2-9-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 36/40; D.C. United 28/55
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 37.9/36.8; D.C. United 30/45
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist
Josef Martinez: Six goals, four assists
Thiago Almada: Four goals, eight assists
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, six assists
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists
D.C. United
Taxi Fountas: 11 goals, three assists
Ola Kamara: Seven goals, one assist
Michael Estrada: Four goals, four assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Nima Saghafi
Assistants: Jose Da Silva, Art Arustamyan
Fourth official: Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: Drew Fisher
AVAR: Jeremy Hanson
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).
For D.C. United
Unavailable
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“So I want to as much as I can try to repeat lineups, maybe one change or two, maybe, but not too much. I try not to touch the team a lot. So we will see. There can be changes in this game, and maybe I repeat the lineup, but I want to be more consistent in general.” − Pineda
“We don’t look at their past results at all. We don’t want to read into anything like that. We know they’re a good team with with a coach that is a world-class player and has a big resume. So they’re obviously going to try to come here and get a result like any other team would, and we need to be ready at home. This is a huge, massive game for us to try and climb up the table and get closer to where we want to be.” − Brooks Lennon
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right wingback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Centerback Andrew Gutman
Left wingback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Luiz Araujo
Right wing Ronaldo Cisneros
Striker Josef Martinezx
