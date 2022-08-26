ajc logo
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney speaks during a news conference at the team's practice facility in Leesburg, Va., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United (7-10-9) will host D.C. United (6-16-4) in an MLS game Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:08 p.m. The game will be televised on Univision.

You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 6-3-4; D.C. United on road 2-9-1

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 36/40; D.C. United 28/55

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 37.9/36.8; D.C. United 30/45

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist

Josef Martinez: Six goals, four assists

Thiago Almada: Four goals, eight assists

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, six assists

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists

D.C. United

Taxi Fountas: 11 goals, three assists

Ola Kamara: Seven goals, one assist

Michael Estrada: Four goals, four assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistants: Jose Da Silva, Art Arustamyan

Fourth official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Drew Fisher

AVAR: Jeremy Hanson

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).

For D.C. United

Unavailable

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“So I want to as much as I can try to repeat lineups, maybe one change or two, maybe, but not too much. I try not to touch the team a lot. So we will see. There can be changes in this game, and maybe I repeat the lineup, but I want to be more consistent in general.” − Pineda

“We don’t look at their past results at all. We don’t want to read into anything like that. We know they’re a good team with with a coach that is a world-class player and has a big resume. So they’re obviously going to try to come here and get a result like any other team would, and we need to be ready at home. This is a huge, massive game for us to try and climb up the table and get closer to where we want to be.” − Brooks Lennon

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Centerback Andrew Gutman

Left wingback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Luiz Araujo

Right wing Ronaldo Cisneros

Striker Josef Martinezx

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

August 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

August 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

August 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

