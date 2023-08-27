Atlanta United playing as a team, and other things learned

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda selected an odd word to describe why everything seems to be clicking for Atlanta United after its 4-0 win against Nashville on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That word was “cohesions.”

Pineda said cohesions between pairs of players are why the team has outscored its past two opponents 6-0 -- in truth, the total could have been twice that with better finishing -- while shutting out both.

“... Everyone is just working well in those little units that are being created,” he said. “But, I think this is what comes out of all of them understanding time and space, and it was really good.”

Those “little units,” he explained, are Thiago Almada and Xande Silva, who each scored and assisted the other against Nashville, Tristan Muyumba and Matheus Rossetto, who has looked a different player the past two matches, in central midfield, Brooks Lennon and Edwin Mosquera on the right, Caleb Wiley and Silva on the left, Miles Robinson and Luis Abram as the centerbacks and Giorgos Giakoumakis and everyone.

“I think between all of us we have a good attack,” Almada said. “Everyone is trying to be at their best level and it’s pushing us forward.”

Here are more things learned:

Almada’s rise. Atlanta United’s front office tried to accomplish a few things during the summer window. It wanted to add players with experience and it wanted to add players who could bring out the best in Almada and Giakoumakis.

Out went Luiz Araujo, the team’s highest-paid player. He was replaced by the combination of Edwin Mosquera and Saba Lobjinidze, bought as a Designated Player. Derrick Etienne, the team’s prized free-agent signing, went to the bench with Silva, acquired on loan, moving into the lineup.

It’s working.

Giakoumakis scored two goals in the previous match against Seattle. Almada has a goal and three assists in the past two matches. Silva scored his first goal, assisted by Almada. Lobjanidze scored his first goal, which was created by Almada. He created nine chances against Nashville, a new team record.

“I‘m just seeing Thiago happy on the field,” Pineda said. “Thiago is enjoying playing around good players. I’m just happy about that.”

Almada was asked if not having a match for three weeks helped him recharge mentally and physically. He said he didn’t need the break but it was good.

The results are showing.

“I think every player is giving their best right now and we can’t be satisfied with where we are now, we have to keep pushing and keep fighting to be as high as we can be in the standings,” he said.

The defense. While the offense was consistently shredding Nashville, totaling 20 shots, 11 on goal, the defense was limiting the Coyotes to one shot on goal.

The shutouts have coincided with the pairing of Muyumba, one of the summer signings, and Rossetto in central midfield, and Robinson and Abram as the centerbacks.

Pineda didn’t want to say the good play is entirely due to the centerbacks. He said it starts with Giakoumakis’ tireless and almost bullying pressing and everyone following the plan. The team spent part of its Leagues Cup break working on its press. It could be seen the past two games with Almada, Giakoumakis, Silva and Mosquera, the front four, consistently pointing to where teammates should go as they moved to close down the ball.

The press has continued in Atlanta United’s half. Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar, now in a competition with Almada to be named MLS MVP, had no time or space on the ball on Saturday. Pineda said he thought Mukhtar looked uncomfortable.

As soon as a turnover has been forced, Atlanta United has typically attacked instead of trying to patiently build from the back. It has been evident that when the ball is won in Atlanta United’s defensive third, whoever won it quickly looking for either Muyumba or Almada down field to get an attack going. It frustrated Seattle and Nashville.

“...it is always a collective effort in both attacking and defending,” Pineda said.

Two goals. Two of the goals scored against Nashville will likely not be replicated for a long time.

The first was Silva’s 18-yard right-footed volley into the lower right corner to give the team a 1-0 lead. The second was Lobjanidze’s back heel, which he said he’s never scored from before.

Silva celebrated with a back flip. Lobjanidze celebrated by pointing to his wrist, later saying it meant, “it’s my time.”

The standings. Atlanta United is two points out of second place, where three teams each have 43 points.

At issue for Atlanta United is it is the only team in the nine-team playoff grouping that has played 26 matches. The rest have played fewer. So, for Atlanta United to finish fourth it needs to continue to produce good results and it will need some luck.

Atlanta United can help itself. It has matches remaining against several of those teams. After it hosts first-place Cincinnati, which likely can not be caught, it will face three of the teams around it in the standings: Columbus and Montreal at home and Philadelphia on the road.

It can help itself.

