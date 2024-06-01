Atlanta United looks to start a win streak Sunday vs. Charlotte

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba said he doesn’t know why everything clicked for Atlanta United against Miami. He said the formation change to a 3-4-3 gave him and Thiago Almada more freedom, but that wasn’t the only reason for the improvement. He said the teamwork was more important. Pineda cited the humility of players to work when he spoke during the post-match press conference. The final score could have been much worse for the hosts had Atlanta United’s finishing been better.

Muyumba said he is confident the team can continue to play with the aggressive play on offense and discipline on defense that it used Wednesday.

“It’s not just because we won this game (that) we became the best team of the league, no,” he said. “It’s just the process and keep the good things from the last game and go in the direction.”

A problem for Atlanta United in trying to keep this going is Charlotte isn’t Miami. Charlotte isn’t likely going to try to play a lot of soccer Sunday. It likely will play in a low block and be happy for Atlanta United to have the ball. Atlanta United had less than 45% of possession against Miami, but used its skill in transition to produce 24 shots.

“Hopefully, that Miami game was a one-off,” Charlotte manager Dean Smith said.

Before it was beaten by the Red Bulls 3-1 on Wednesday, Charlotte had five consecutive shutouts. It has seven this season.

Trying to unlock a determined defense is something Atlanta United hasn’t been able to consistently do this season. That in part is why the team was mired in its long winless streak before Miami.

“We believe in ourselves, and we trust we can win this game, especially at home, because it’s been a long time without a win,” Muyumba said. “So for us, it’s really, really important to win this game because of course, we did a good game Wednesday, but the best way to be consistent is to win the next game.”

