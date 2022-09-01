Atlanta United keeps giving up soft goals

It can be argued that goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo was at fault for the first and third goals. Pineda hinted that Raúl Gudino, signed as a free agent after the season-ending injuries to Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira, may get a chance Sunday at Portland. Gudino, who has played for Club America and the Mexican national team, has yet to make an appearance.

“Raúl is training good and well; we’ll see what happens,” Pineda said.

After the game, the players tried to explain why the team keeps giving up soft goals.

The first, scored by Julian Carranza in the 18th minute, was a shot from 20 yards. It wasn’t hit hard but was precise.

The second, scored by Uhre, came on a corner kick. Uhre was unmarked at the back post. His shot took a deflection off Santiago Sosa.

“In various games we’ve been having various errors on set pieces, plays in the air,” centerback Alan Franco said. “The truth is we’ve been working a lot to solve that area, but I think sooner or later we’re going to solve it.”

The third, scored by Daniel Gazdag in the 67th minute, came when Rios Novo came out to claim a cross. Instead of grabbing the ball, Rios Novo slammed into teammate Brooks Lennon and another Union player. The ball bounced to Gazdag, who had an empty goal.

The fourth, scored by Nathan Harriel in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, came after more poor defending by Atlanta United.

“I can only kind of speak for what I do in the games, I’m not in the other guys’ head,” Gutman said. “For me, my mentality as a defender is like, I would rather almost get knocked out by the ball than see the ball in the back of the net. That’s the mentality we have to have. I’m not saying that we don’t have that mentality, but I think, like I said, we’re getting a little bit unfortunate with how the balls have been dropping and the deflections and stuff. But, at the same time, I just feel like we also have to create our own luck.”

