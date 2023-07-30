Atlanta United has one trophy left to chase this season

Atlanta United has one trophy left to pursue, three weeks to prepare to make a run and 10 matches remaining to secure a spot in the playoffs to give itself a chance.

The MLS team lost another chance to win a trophy when it was eliminated from the inaugural Leagues Cup by Cruz Azul in penalty kicks, 5-4, on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United failed to get out of the group stage. Being bounced in the opening round also happened to the team in the US. Open Cup when it was defeated by Memphis.

Nine teams will quality for the postseason to pursue the MLS Cup. Atlanta United has missed the playoffs in two of the past three season. It is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta United’s season will restart on Aug. 20 when it plays at Seattle.

“It’s a big task for the team,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “So we have three weeks to prepare for that and go for those three points or try to get as many as possible.”

Here are things learned from Saturday’s match:

No offense. Atlanta United’s lone goal came from Thiago Almada, whose shot went between the legs of a Cruz Azul player before it curled into the lower right corner of the goal. It wasn’t a clear shot on goal. It came from a scuffed play. The ball came to Almada because it was poked away to him by a Cruz Azul player. It was, and has been, that kind of night for Atlanta United’s offense. The team has scored three goals in its past four matches. It lost those four matches.

Against Cruz Aul, Atlanta United put just four of its 15 shots on goal. It finished with an expected goals of 0.98. It created 12 chances.

Pineda said the team will work on being more patient with the ball in the final third to improve the chances of creating better opportunities with smarter crosses, sharper off-the-ball movements and working on the final touch, which cost the team shooting opportunities against Miami and Cruz Azul in the past two games.

Individual errors. A wrong decision by Ronald Hernandez, who left his man to try to win an aerial duel that was already being contested by teammate Miles Robinson, resulted in Cruz Azul’s goal. Hernandez said he thought he would win the duel.

Atlanta United’s singular errors have been consistently punished throughout the season.

“Solidifying the backline is a big point of emphasis for us,” Pineda said. “Where I think still overall, in this big scheme of things, we were doing a good job, but obviously those lapses, those moments where those individual mistakes are hurting the team.”

Focus, focus, focus. Pineda and captain Brad Guzan noted that the team’s effort, its bravery, was much better against Cruz Azul than it was in the 4-0 loss at Miami in its first Leagues Cup match.

It needs to continue in the next 10 matches.

“I think we have to take these games as an example of what we have to do every time we’re on the field,” Pineda said. “I think the level of commitment, the aggression that we show in the pressing, the collective organization to disrupt the opponent from the back, I think we had a very, very good game in terms of building the play from the goalkeeper.”

Integration. Tristan Muyumba made his first start, and first minutes, for the team and played very well, according to Pineda and teammates.

“You can tell he’s brought up through European influence,” midfielder Amar Sejdic said. “He sees the game very well, his awareness on the field. He knows where his teammates are, where the opposition is. He likes to connect small passes. And he’s a fun guy to play with.”

Pineda said the next weeks will be used to continue to integrate Muyumba, as well as other signings, into the squad.

The team is expected to announce two more signings before the transfer window closes on Wednesday. The signings are expected to be a Designated Player-level winger and a back-up striker.

