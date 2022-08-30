Atlanta United faces immense challenge Wednesday against Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s attack features a trident of Daniel Gazdag, Julian Carranza and Mikael Uhre, who have combined for 38 goals. Gazdag plays as the head of the Union’s diamond midfield formation, which is unique in MLS. The Union will try to press opponents toward the sidelines to create turnovers from which attacks can be sprung. A key to beating the press and diamond, and keeping the defense in safer situations, is quick, long switches of the ball across the field.

“We have certain ideas on how we can disrupt their pressure, but also having an outlet if we are forced to play negative or something, we will have certain outlets trying to not be predictable in that scenario,” Pineda said.

If his team can break Philadelphia’s pressure, Pineda said it’s important that his team plays fast to take advantage of its numerical superiority. He said if they don’t, Philadelphia will just make his team’s life harder. Atlanta United has the talent with Thiago Almada, Luiz Araujo and the wingers to do that.

“Philly’s a tricky team. I always think Philly tries to bring out the emotional side of the game,” defender Andrew Gutman said. “They try to get in people’s heads. ... For us, I think it’s honestly staying disciplined, being clean with our touches. If we can do that, I think we can pick them apart and get Luiz and Thiago and whoever’s up there in these spots to be dangerous. And I like those guys’ chances one-on-one against the Philadelphia defenders.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

Aug. 6 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 1

Aug. 13 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

Aug. 17 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 2

Aug. 28 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 2

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE