Atlanta United, Erik Lopez mutually terminate contract

Atlanta United and Erik Lopez mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club on Friday in a move that will significantly help the team next season.

Lopez had a guaranteed salary of $568,300 this season, according to the MLSPA salary database.

The termination won’t provide any salary cap relief this season but will for the 2024 season. It will open a roster spot this season, which wasn’t needed, and for next season.

It will also bring Atlanta United down to the maximum three Under-22 Initiative signings next season. Those players are currently Santiago Sosa, Edwin Mosquera and Franco Ibarra, who had to be sent on loan to Toronto last month in order for the team to comply with MLS rules. Ibarra’s loan is for the remainder of the season. He can’t be recalled earlier because Lopez will occupy the U22 slot until the end of the season.

Lopez was purchased from Olimpia in his native Paraguay during the 2020 season. Because of the complexities of MLS rules, Lopez couldn’t be added to the first team. Instead, he played for Atlanta United 2.

Then-manager Gabriel Heinze moved Lopez from striker to right wing in the beginning of the 2021 season. He made 18 appearances, scoring one goal, that season. He made one more appearance during the next two seasons.

MLS rules restrict teams to one contract buyout during the offseason. Atlanta United used its on Josef Martinez. However, teams are allowed to part with players if there is a mutual agreement to terminate the contract.

Atlanta United also announced that the time of its match against Miami on Sept. 16 has been moved to 5 p.m. from 7:30 p.m.

