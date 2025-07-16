The baseball world saw how the Braves treat their own — and their former — during Tuesday’s All-Star Game. In some ways, this All-Star Week has been a sales pitch.
Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base that adores those associated with the Braves.
“Most (players) you talk to talk about how good a stadium this is, how good an atmosphere,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said. “I had multiple guys talk about the fan reaction when I got on that roll for a little bit (in the Home Run Derby) and hit three or four in a row. They talked about how awesome it was that the crowd was so involved and locked in.”
There were thunderous applauses for Braves All-Stars during pregame introductions Tuesday: starting right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., left-hander Chris Sale, Olson and manager Brian Snitker. And of course, there were rowdy boos for all Phillies and Mets representatives.
But current and future All-Stars, along with spectators across the world, also saw how Atlanta treats its former players. Yankees starter Max Fried, who had eight illustrious seasons with the Braves, received hearty cheers during the introductions. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, an iconic Brave and once the face of the franchise, received enthusiastic applause comparable to any current Brave.
Freeman even addressed the crowd with a pregame interview with Fox that was heard throughout the stadium. He was visibly emotional, though he withheld tears. He expressed an appreciation for the fans and shared it was an “honor” to be back.
“I didn’t know how it was going to go (Tuesday night),” Freeman said after he came out of the game. “A lot of emotions. They came up to me before (the) team picture and said I was going to have to talk all over the stadium, so kind of cool.
“Then obviously I had no idea Doc (Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was overseeing the National League All-Stars) was going to pull me off the field (in the third inning, when he received a standing ovation). I really do appreciate the moments, the 12 years I’ve spent here were obviously a wonderful time to me. So to be able to have that moment with the fans was awesome.”
Freeman was acknowledged again during his first at-bat. The “Fredd-ie” chants that used to so commonly serenade Truist Park once again began filling the venue.
“It felt like he was back here playing for the Braves,” Acuña said of the chants.
Freeman hit .295 with an .893 OPS over 12 seasons with the Braves, earning five All-Star nods, the 2020 National League MVP and the 2021 World Series title. He departed the franchise after the championship season in a messy free-agent process that took him to Los Angeles, where he’s thrived for the Dodgers and won 2024 World Series MVP.
It seems like the tears he shed during his first return to Truist Park in 2022 were quite a while ago.
“I think just time heals everything,” Freeman said. “It’s been four years. Been a wonderful four years with the Dodgers. Got to bring a championship home. I’m an emotional guy. Things happen. Whatever I feel comes out. Obviously held it together this time around, but — you spend 12 years with Atlanta, pour your heart into it and I’ve poured my heart into four years with the Dodgers. Hopefully have many more to go.”
Olson, meanwhile, replaced Freeman and has had his own success, including hitting a franchise record 54 home runs in 2023. Olson received a powerful, lengthy applause during his first at-bat after entering the game.
Atlanta and the Braves organization generally have a good reputation throughout baseball. There’s a large amount of players from the South, for one, who grew up following the team. But the Braves routinely receive praise for how their players’ families are treated and the support throughout the organization. The winning history and Truist Park have likewise helped.
“I don’t think it was out of the ordinary or something to use as a ‘pitch,’ it’s just the fans we have here,” Olson said. “They appreciate Braves players. They appreciate good baseball. And they showed that.”
Still, Tuesday’s events certainly won’t hurt. Current and future players just saw how the Braves embrace their own.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Freddie Freeman ecstatic to be part of All-Star Game in Atlanta
Former Braves star Freddie Freeman returns to Atlanta for his ninth All-Star Game, now as a Dodger — and still a fan favorite.
Max Fried comes back to Atlanta as Yankees All-Star
The first time the former Atlanta Brave visited since his departure was this week as an All-Star.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight
The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.
The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes
TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.