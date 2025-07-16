There were thunderous applauses for Braves All-Stars during pregame introductions Tuesday: starting right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., left-hander Chris Sale, Olson and manager Brian Snitker. And of course, there were rowdy boos for all Phillies and Mets representatives.

But current and future All-Stars, along with spectators across the world, also saw how Atlanta treats its former players. Yankees starter Max Fried, who had eight illustrious seasons with the Braves, received hearty cheers during the introductions. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, an iconic Brave and once the face of the franchise, received enthusiastic applause comparable to any current Brave.

Freeman even addressed the crowd with a pregame interview with Fox that was heard throughout the stadium. He was visibly emotional, though he withheld tears. He expressed an appreciation for the fans and shared it was an “honor” to be back.

“I didn’t know how it was going to go (Tuesday night),” Freeman said after he came out of the game. “A lot of emotions. They came up to me before (the) team picture and said I was going to have to talk all over the stadium, so kind of cool.

“Then obviously I had no idea Doc (Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was overseeing the National League All-Stars) was going to pull me off the field (in the third inning, when he received a standing ovation). I really do appreciate the moments, the 12 years I’ve spent here were obviously a wonderful time to me. So to be able to have that moment with the fans was awesome.”

Freeman was acknowledged again during his first at-bat. The “Fredd-ie” chants that used to so commonly serenade Truist Park once again began filling the venue.

“It felt like he was back here playing for the Braves,” Acuña said of the chants.

Freeman hit .295 with an .893 OPS over 12 seasons with the Braves, earning five All-Star nods, the 2020 National League MVP and the 2021 World Series title. He departed the franchise after the championship season in a messy free-agent process that took him to Los Angeles, where he’s thrived for the Dodgers and won 2024 World Series MVP.

It seems like the tears he shed during his first return to Truist Park in 2022 were quite a while ago.

“I think just time heals everything,” Freeman said. “It’s been four years. Been a wonderful four years with the Dodgers. Got to bring a championship home. I’m an emotional guy. Things happen. Whatever I feel comes out. Obviously held it together this time around, but — you spend 12 years with Atlanta, pour your heart into it and I’ve poured my heart into four years with the Dodgers. Hopefully have many more to go.”

Olson, meanwhile, replaced Freeman and has had his own success, including hitting a franchise record 54 home runs in 2023. Olson received a powerful, lengthy applause during his first at-bat after entering the game.

Atlanta and the Braves organization generally have a good reputation throughout baseball. There’s a large amount of players from the South, for one, who grew up following the team. But the Braves routinely receive praise for how their players’ families are treated and the support throughout the organization. The winning history and Truist Park have likewise helped.

“I don’t think it was out of the ordinary or something to use as a ‘pitch,’ it’s just the fans we have here,” Olson said. “They appreciate Braves players. They appreciate good baseball. And they showed that.”

Still, Tuesday’s events certainly won’t hurt. Current and future players just saw how the Braves embrace their own.