All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing.
PHOTOS: Atlanta area All-Star fans fill The Battery
PHOTOS: Atlanta area All-Star fans fill The Battery
National League batter Ronald Acuña Jr., of the Atlanta Braves (13) salutes the crowd before facing the American League during the first inning of the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Jason Getz / AJC
1 hour ago

The baseball world saw how the Braves treat their own — and their former — during Tuesday’s All-Star Game. In some ways, this All-Star Week has been a sales pitch.

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base that adores those associated with the Braves.

“Most (players) you talk to talk about how good a stadium this is, how good an atmosphere,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said. “I had multiple guys talk about the fan reaction when I got on that roll for a little bit (in the Home Run Derby) and hit three or four in a row. They talked about how awesome it was that the crowd was so involved and locked in.”

ExploreFirst-ever ‘swing-off’ decides All-Star Game with Phillies’ Schwarber the hero

There were thunderous applauses for Braves All-Stars during pregame introductions Tuesday: starting right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., left-hander Chris Sale, Olson and manager Brian Snitker. And of course, there were rowdy boos for all Phillies and Mets representatives.

But current and future All-Stars, along with spectators across the world, also saw how Atlanta treats its former players. Yankees starter Max Fried, who had eight illustrious seasons with the Braves, received hearty cheers during the introductions. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, an iconic Brave and once the face of the franchise, received enthusiastic applause comparable to any current Brave.

Freeman even addressed the crowd with a pregame interview with Fox that was heard throughout the stadium. He was visibly emotional, though he withheld tears. He expressed an appreciation for the fans and shared it was an “honor” to be back.

ExploreFreddie Freeman ecstatic to be part of All-Star Game in Atlanta

“I didn’t know how it was going to go (Tuesday night),” Freeman said after he came out of the game. “A lot of emotions. They came up to me before (the) team picture and said I was going to have to talk all over the stadium, so kind of cool.

“Then obviously I had no idea Doc (Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was overseeing the National League All-Stars) was going to pull me off the field (in the third inning, when he received a standing ovation). I really do appreciate the moments, the 12 years I’ve spent here were obviously a wonderful time to me. So to be able to have that moment with the fans was awesome.”

Freeman was acknowledged again during his first at-bat. The “Fredd-ie” chants that used to so commonly serenade Truist Park once again began filling the venue.

“It felt like he was back here playing for the Braves,” Acuña said of the chants.

ExploreHank Aaron tribute will be Atlanta All-Star Game’s distinguishing moment

Freeman hit .295 with an .893 OPS over 12 seasons with the Braves, earning five All-Star nods, the 2020 National League MVP and the 2021 World Series title. He departed the franchise after the championship season in a messy free-agent process that took him to Los Angeles, where he’s thrived for the Dodgers and won 2024 World Series MVP.

It seems like the tears he shed during his first return to Truist Park in 2022 were quite a while ago.

“I think just time heals everything,” Freeman said. “It’s been four years. Been a wonderful four years with the Dodgers. Got to bring a championship home. I’m an emotional guy. Things happen. Whatever I feel comes out. Obviously held it together this time around, but — you spend 12 years with Atlanta, pour your heart into it and I’ve poured my heart into four years with the Dodgers. Hopefully have many more to go.”

Olson, meanwhile, replaced Freeman and has had his own success, including hitting a franchise record 54 home runs in 2023. Olson received a powerful, lengthy applause during his first at-bat after entering the game.

ExploreHome Run Derby a ‘full-circle’ moment for Braves first baseman Matt Olson

Atlanta and the Braves organization generally have a good reputation throughout baseball. There’s a large amount of players from the South, for one, who grew up following the team. But the Braves routinely receive praise for how their players’ families are treated and the support throughout the organization. The winning history and Truist Park have likewise helped.

“I don’t think it was out of the ordinary or something to use as a ‘pitch,’ it’s just the fans we have here,” Olson said. “They appreciate Braves players. They appreciate good baseball. And they showed that.”

Still, Tuesday’s events certainly won’t hurt. Current and future players just saw how the Braves embrace their own.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman speaks to reporters during MLB All-Star Week at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr., LF, Atlanta Braves (13) is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Jason Getz / AJC

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

