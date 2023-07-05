Opinion: Let Atlanta United’s moves begin

Atlanta United completed the trade of Andrew Gutman to Colorado on Wednesday.

From a soccer perspective, it was tough on some supporters. Gutman’s gritty, attacking style was endearing. His seven goals and seven assists made him among the more productive fullbacks in MLS the past two seasons. Conversely, Atlanta United didn’t make the playoffs last season and has allowed the most goals in the league this season. That by no means is all on Gutman.

From a business perspective, it wasn’t a difficult decision.

Gutman was in the last year of contract. The team held an option for next season. Once that exercise was optioned, if a new deal wasn’t negotiated, the team had no leverage to get anything in return for a possible trade of Gutman during the 2024 season.

Yes, reaching the end of a contract is what happened with centerback Miles Robinson, but he had a torn Achilles last season, and the team hoped that he would sign a new contract that now has been offered for more than a year. Robinson will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The same thing happened with Matheus Rossetto, but his value compared with his high salary makes him a difficult trade. Rossetto will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Who else might be on the block for the team during this transfer window?

Before the season’s first match, Atlanta United provided information about each player’s contract length. That info may help predict which players the team may consider moving in exchange for asset(s).

There aren’t many possibilities.

Players whose contracts are up at season’s end, and therefore are unlikely to be traded because teams need only wait: Ozzie Alonso, Miguel Berry, Robinson, Rossetto and Quentin Westberg.

Players whose contracts either end or include an option to end after the 2024 season, making them, like Gutman, possible trade candidates: Clement Diop, Aiden McFadden and Jackson Conway.

It seems unlikely that those three will be traded. With the exception of Diop’s past, none have proved themselves as MLS players.

So ... who else might go and why?

The team will be forced to move one of its young central midfielders, or a young attacker. The team has four Under-22 Initiative players: midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra and attackers Erick Lopez and Edwin Mosquera. MLS teams are allowed three. The team already loaned out Mosquera once before a lack of playing time at his new club resulted in his return. He, or Sosa, seem the likely candidates to be loaned, traded or sold.

So ... that’s it in terms of moves out.

What needs to be strengthened?

Team president Garth Lagerwey has said he wants to strengthen the spine.

The team has four senior slots open, including one Designated Player slot.

The team reportedly is on the verge of a signing defensive midfielder Tristan Muyumba from EA Guingamp in France’s second division. Muyumba, 26, made 35 appearances last season. He would bring athletic ability to Atlanta United’s central midfield. It is highly unlikely that he will be a DP. It is most likely he will occupy a senior slot. He can also play as a central midfielder.

The team also has this conundrum: Centerback JuanJo Purata’s loan ends at the end of this season. If he is allowed to leave, the team may have two relatively new centerbacks in its starting lineup going into next season. It will have Luis Abram, who has started three games, and Noah Cobb, who has started two. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the team bring in another centerback in this window if it can find a good deal.

It could use a veteran, Targeted Allocation Money-level winger. With Araujo being sold, the wingers are composed of Derrick Etienne, who has yet to score, Tyler Wolff, who has four goals, Machop Chol, who has one, and Brooks Lennon, who is typically used as a wingback or fullback.

It could also use a veteran, non-TAM fullback. With Gutman’s trade, it has Lennon and Ronald Hernandez, who typically play on the right, and Caleb Wiley, a Homegrown who has played very well, and Aiden McFadden, a draft pick who has yet to play this season, for the left. Though, McFadden is usually a right-sided player.

Of course, much will depend upon what happens with attacker Thiago Almada who, when sold, is expected to be transferred for at least $30 million. He said after Sunday’s 2-0 win against Philadelphia that he hasn’t spoken to his agent about any offers received and that he is focused on Atlanta United. A report last week had inquiries from Manchester United and Manchester City. An inquiry is ... not much. There have been no other recent reports of interest from clubs in Europe. He is under contract with Atlanta United until 2026. Those years may include options, though.

If Almada isn’t sold in this window, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Atlanta United hold onto the Araujo-opened DP slot until the winter window.

