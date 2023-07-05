Atlanta United completes trade of Andrew Gutman

Atlanta United will receive as much as $550,000 in General Allocation Money and an international roster slot from Colorado in exchange for fullback Andrew Gutman.

The MLS teams announced the conditions of the trade Wednesday.

The breakdown of Allocation Money:

Atlanta United will received $300,000 this season.

$100,000 next season.

As much as $150,000, if certain incentives are reached.

Gutman, 26 years old, was in the last year of his contract. The team held an option for next season. Gutman’s salary as of April was $381,250, according to the Major League Soccer Players Association.

Gutman made 43 appearances, including 38 starts, with seven goals and seven assists.

The trade of Gutman and sale of winger Luiz Araujo two weeks ago means Atlanta United has four senior roster slots and one Designated Player slot available. The transfer window in MLS opened Wednesday.

The club reportedly is interested in bringing in defensive midfielder Tristan Muyumba from EA Guingamp in France’s second division. Muyumba, 26, made 35 appearances last season. He would bring athletic ability to Atlanta United’s central midfield.

The club also must decide what to do with at least one of the players among its Under-22 roster slots. Each team is allowed a maximum of three. Atlanta United has four with the return of Edwin Mosquera from his loan in Defensa y Justicia. The other three are Franco Ibarra, Erik Lopez and Santiago Sosa.

