Where to watch, listen, stream the 2022 NFL draft

Internet: On Thursday, “Draft Today” airs on NFL.com, the NFL app and YouTube immediately after the conclusion of NFL Network’s coverage of the first round of the draft with Matt “Money” Smith, Cynthia Frelund and Lance Zierlein. “Draft Today” continues Friday and Saturday after each day of the 2022 NFL draft.

Mobile: Live NFL Network coverage of the draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

Selections: The draft will consist of 262 picks – including 29 compensatory picks – and tie 2003 for the most in the draft since the NFL went to the seven-round format in 1994.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

