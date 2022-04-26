ajc logo
Where to watch, listen, stream the 2022 NFL draft

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts puts on a team cap after he was chosen with the fourth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about the NFL draft (officially called the National Football League Player Selection Meeting), which is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday (Round 1); 7 p.m. Friday (Rounds 2-3); noon Saturday (Rounds 4-7)

Where: Caesars Forum in Las Vegas

TV: The selection meeting will be broadcast on league-owned NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Radio: Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio

Internet: On Thursday, “Draft Today” airs on NFL.com, the NFL app and YouTube immediately after the conclusion of NFL Network’s coverage of the first round of the draft with Matt “Money” Smith, Cynthia Frelund and Lance Zierlein. “Draft Today” continues Friday and Saturday after each day of the 2022 NFL draft.

Mobile: Live NFL Network coverage of the draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

Selections: The draft will consist of 262 picks – including 29 compensatory picks – and tie 2003 for the most in the draft since the NFL went to the seven-round format in 1994.

