The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons are ready for a ‘unique’ draft

In the 328th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses issues for the NFL draft with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the draft and have heavily scouted the quarterback class after trading Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round draft pick. The Falcons have five picks in the top 82 for what Fontenot called a “unique” draft.