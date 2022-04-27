BreakingNews
Former DeKalb school superintendent says she was blindsided by firing
ajc logo
X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons are ready for a ‘unique’ draft

073121 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith (right) gives general manager Terry Fontenot give each other a fist bump after speaker to Falcons fans on the third day of training camp practice on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

caption arrowCaption
073121 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith (right) gives general manager Terry Fontenot give each other a fist bump after speaker to Falcons fans on the third day of training camp practice on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

In the 328th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses issues for the NFL draft with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the draft and have heavily scouted the quarterback class after trading Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round draft pick. The Falcons have five picks in the top 82 for what Fontenot called a “unique” draft.

AJC’S 2022 POSITION-BY-POSITION SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERS – Falcons need to upgrade weapons | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKS – Position has become devalued in draft | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS – Chigoziem Okonkwo survived heart condition | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE LINE – Ex-UGA lineman Salyer points to wins in SEC trenches | Top 10 OL

QUARTERBACKS – Malik Willis now top QB prospect for NFL draft | Top 10 QBs

DEFENSIVE LINE – Georgia dominates D-line talk ahead of draft | Top 10 DL

LINEBACKERS – Ex-UGA star Dean the latest test of play vs. measurables | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS – Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIES – Georgia’ Lewis Cine will knock your block off | Top 10 Safeties

SPECIAL TEAMS – Special-teams players attracting draft interest | Top 10 Special-teamers

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Five players on the Falcons’ radar at No. 8
1h ago
Falcons have decades of experience at drafting quarterbacks
15h ago
Falcons to highlight TAPS program in second round of NFL draft
22h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top