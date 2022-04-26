Falcons’ official 2022 draft order

The Falcons, who are slated to draft eighth overall in the first round, will hold their mandatory pre-draft press conference at 3:30 p.m. today.

In addition to holding the Colts’ third round pick, the Falcons also picked up a second-round pick in the Julio Jones trade and earned a sixth-round compensatory pick from the league office for losing former center Alex Mack in free agency last season. They traded their seventh-round pick to Buffalo in the deal for tight end Lee Smith.