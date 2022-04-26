ajc logo
Falcons’ official 2022 draft order

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith (left) and general manager Terry Fontenot (right) confer during team practice at mini-camp on Wednesday, Jun 10, 2021, in Flowery Branch.

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith (left) and general manager Terry Fontenot (right) confer during team practice at mini-camp on Wednesday, Jun 10, 2021, in Flowery Branch.

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- After trading Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick, the Falcons now have nine picks in the draft, which is set Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Falcons, who are slated to draft eighth overall in the first round, will hold their mandatory pre-draft press conference at 3:30 p.m. today.

In addition to holding the Colts’ third round pick, the Falcons also picked up a second-round pick in the Julio Jones trade and earned a sixth-round compensatory pick from the league office for losing former center Alex Mack in free agency last season. They traded their seventh-round pick to Buffalo in the deal for tight end Lee Smith.

Overall, the Falcons have five picks in the top 100:

Round 1: Pick No. 8 overall

Round 2: Pick No. 43 overall

Round 2: Pick No. 58 overall (from the Titans)

Round 3: Pick No. 74 overall

Round 3: Pick No. 82 overall (from the Colts)

Round 4: Pick No. 114 overall

Round 5: Pick No. 151 overall

Round 6: Pick No. 190 overall

Round 6: Pick No. 213 overall (compensatory)

