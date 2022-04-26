Falcons’ official 2022 draft order

FLOWERY BRANCH -- After trading Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick, the Falcons now have nine picks in the draft, which is set Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas.
The Falcons, who are slated to draft eighth overall in the first round, will hold their mandatory pre-draft press conference at 3:30 p.m. today.
In addition to holding the Colts’ third round pick, the Falcons also picked up a second-round pick in the Julio Jones trade and earned a sixth-round compensatory pick from the league office for losing former center Alex Mack in free agency last season. They traded their seventh-round pick to Buffalo in the deal for tight end Lee Smith.
Overall, the Falcons have five picks in the top 100:
Round 1: Pick No. 8 overall
Round 2: Pick No. 43 overall
Round 2: Pick No. 58 overall (from the Titans)
Round 3: Pick No. 74 overall
Round 3: Pick No. 82 overall (from the Colts)
Round 4: Pick No. 114 overall
Round 5: Pick No. 151 overall
Round 6: Pick No. 190 overall
Round 6: Pick No. 213 overall (compensatory)
