Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom named to Pro Football Journal’s All-Pro team

Here’s what he had to say about Lindstrom:

“We picked Lindstrom as a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and second team in 2021, so this is the third straight year we’ve picked him for postseason honors. He’s a top-notch guard but competes with Zack Martin, and Martin is hard to supplant from an All-Pro team.”

Martin and Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson were selected as the starting guards for the NFC Pro Bowl team, with Lindstrom as the backup.

Lindstrom, who was selected 14th overall by the Falcons in the 2019 draft, is the first Falcons offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Jake Matthews and Alex Mack in 2018.

This year the Pro Bowl game is being eliminated. They will hold Pro Bowl and flag-football events in Las Vegas. The game had become uncompetitive as players did not want to risk injury in the game. The events will be televised Feb. 5.

The Falcons picked up Lindstrom’s $13.2 million fifth-year option for next season, when he’ll be in line for a hefty long-term contract extension.

Punt returner Avery Williams was named to PFL’s all-NFC second team. He averaged 16.2 yards on 18 punt returns.

Also, kicker Younghoe Koo was named the special-teams player of the month for December/January, the NFL announced Thursday.

Cordarrelle Patterson, who had nine kickoff returns for 281 yards and a touchdown, was voted All-Pro by the NFL Players Association in a vote by players.

The widely recognized Associated Press All-Pro team comes out Friday.

