BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado warnings canceled in DeKalb, Fulton counties
ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom named to Pro Football Journal’s All-Pro team

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
Returner Avery Williams named All-NFC and kicker Younghoe Koo player of month; kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson selected All-Pro by the NFLPA

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season, was named to Pro Football Journal’s All-Pro second team Monday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

It’s the third year in a row that Lindstrom has been honored by the Pro Football Journal as an All-Pro. He was first team in 2020 and second team in 2021.

Dallas’ Zack Martin was the first-team right guard.

Lindstrom started all 17 games and played 1,047 offensive snaps (100%). He helped the Falcons average 159.9 yards rushing per game, which ranked third in the NFL.

The Pro Football Journal is a blog written by John Turney, a pro football researcher and writer.

ExploreMercedes-Benz Stadium to host AFC title game if Bills, Chiefs play

Here’s what he had to say about Lindstrom:

“We picked Lindstrom as a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and second team in 2021, so this is the third straight year we’ve picked him for postseason honors. He’s a top-notch guard but competes with Zack Martin, and Martin is hard to supplant from an All-Pro team.”

Martin and Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson were selected as the starting guards for the NFC Pro Bowl team, with Lindstrom as the backup.

Lindstrom, who was selected 14th overall by the Falcons in the 2019 draft, is the first Falcons offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Jake Matthews and Alex Mack in 2018.

This year the Pro Bowl game is being eliminated. They will hold Pro Bowl and flag-football events in Las Vegas. The game had become uncompetitive as players did not want to risk injury in the game. The events will be televised Feb. 5.

The Falcons picked up Lindstrom’s $13.2 million fifth-year option for next season, when he’ll be in line for a hefty long-term contract extension.

Punt returner Avery Williams was named to PFL’s all-NFC second team. He averaged 16.2 yards on 18 punt returns.

Also, kicker Younghoe Koo was named the special-teams player of the month for December/January, the NFL announced Thursday.

Cordarrelle Patterson, who had nine kickoff returns for 281 yards and a touchdown, was voted All-Pro by the NFL Players Association in a vote by players.

The widely recognized Associated Press All-Pro team comes out Friday.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 results

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Johnson remembers Erk Russell8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves set dates for pitchers and catchers to report, first workouts
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host AFC title game if Bills, Chiefs play
3h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
18h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
18h ago

Credit: Scott Cunningham

Paul Johnson: Hall of Fame selection is validation for career
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host AFC title game if Bills, Chiefs play
3h ago
Falcons ready to move to next phase in rebuilding the franchise
5 quick takeaways from Falcons’ Fontenot, Smith end-of-season press conference
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration Day is under way for Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials
8h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
CNN Center: Before CNN, the anchor tenant was an Atlanta amusement park
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top