Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom named to Pro Football Journal’s All-Pro team

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season, was named to Pro Football Journal’s All-Pro second team Monday.
It’s the third year in a row that Lindstrom has been honored by the Pro Football Journal as an All-Pro. He was first team in 2020 and second team in 2021.
Dallas’ Zack Martin was the first-team right guard.
Lindstrom started all 17 games and played 1,047 offensive snaps (100%). He helped the Falcons average 159.9 yards rushing per game, which ranked third in the NFL.
The Pro Football Journal is a blog written by John Turney, a pro football researcher and writer.
Here’s what he had to say about Lindstrom:
“We picked Lindstrom as a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and second team in 2021, so this is the third straight year we’ve picked him for postseason honors. He’s a top-notch guard but competes with Zack Martin, and Martin is hard to supplant from an All-Pro team.”
Martin and Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson were selected as the starting guards for the NFC Pro Bowl team, with Lindstrom as the backup.
Lindstrom, who was selected 14th overall by the Falcons in the 2019 draft, is the first Falcons offensive lineman to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Jake Matthews and Alex Mack in 2018.
This year the Pro Bowl game is being eliminated. They will hold Pro Bowl and flag-football events in Las Vegas. The game had become uncompetitive as players did not want to risk injury in the game. The events will be televised Feb. 5.
The Falcons picked up Lindstrom’s $13.2 million fifth-year option for next season, when he’ll be in line for a hefty long-term contract extension.
Punt returner Avery Williams was named to PFL’s all-NFC second team. He averaged 16.2 yards on 18 punt returns.
Also, kicker Younghoe Koo was named the special-teams player of the month for December/January, the NFL announced Thursday.
Cordarrelle Patterson, who had nine kickoff returns for 281 yards and a touchdown, was voted All-Pro by the NFL Players Association in a vote by players.
The widely recognized Associated Press All-Pro team comes out Friday.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 results
Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19
Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17
