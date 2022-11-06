Chargers beat Falcons 20-17 at the buzzer

The Falcons blew several opportunities on deep passes to tight end Kyle Pitts and the fumble by Ta’Quon Graham. They had a touchdown called back by penalty and missed a field goal.

The Chargers, by dominating on third down, held a 14-10 lead at halftime.

The Falcons came out strong but then fizzled. They couldn’t stop the Chargers on six consecutive third downs and finished the first half with three consecutive three-and-outs.

The Falcons, helped by a 44-yard run from running back Tyler Allgeier, scored on their opening possession.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson, after missing four games because of left knee surgery, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive to make it 7-0.

The Falcons’ defense forced a three-and-out, and the offense went back on the move.

The promising drive stalled at the Chargers’ 9-yard line. Younghoe Koo made a 29-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 10-0.

The Chargers then strung together three stops on the Falcons on third down, with two of them coming on blitzes that the Falcons didn’t pick up.

Los Angeles converted on six consecutive third downs.

The Chargers converted on third-and-15, 6, 9 and 2 yards during a 15-play drive that covered 83 yards and took 8:35 off the clock. Running back Austin Ekeler scored on a 2-yard run to make it 10-7.

After safety Derwin James sacked Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota on third-and-3, the Chargers got the ball back with 2:38 left in the second quarter.

The Chargers converted on third-and-1 and 5 on their way to the end zone. Quarterback Justin Herbert tossed a 1-yard pass to Ekeler to put the Chargers up 14-10 at halftime.

Atlanta’s defense opened with a stop in the third quarter.

With the Falcons threatening to take the lead, wide receiver Drake London caught a pass at the 5-yard line and had the ball taken away by Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack.

Before the Mack takeaway, Patterson had a 38-yard touchdown called back. Right tackle Kaleb McGary was called for tripping. Center Drew Dalman was called for holding on the play, but that penalty was declined.

London was bailed out when the Falcons got the ball back when Richie Grant made an interception.

Patterson ran over Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill on a 3-yard TD run to put the Falcons up 17-10 with 3:44 left in the third quarter. Patterson’s second touchdown run capped a 10-play, 53-yard drive.

After a stop by the defense, the Falcons got into position for a 50-yard field-goal attempt by Koo that was wide right with 12:12 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Chargers’ Ekeler was tackled by Isaiah Oliver on third-and-3. He rolled over Oliver and appeared to score. Darren Hall could have finished him off.

It was determined that Ekeler’s elbow touched the ground, though.

The Chargers went for it on fourth-and-5 and converted. Seven plays later, Dicker made a 31-yard field goal to tie the game at 17 with 5:27 to play.

