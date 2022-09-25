Falcons hold on to pull out victory over Seahawks

The Seahawks drove to the Falcons’ 24-yard line. On third-and-8, Jarrett broke through and sacked Geno Smith.

On fourth down, Grant hauled in the interception, his first in the NFL. Jaylinn Hawkins strongly advised him to get down to help secure the victory.

The Falcons improved to 1-2, while the Seahawks dropped to 1-2.

The Falcons were powered by running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who rushed 17 times for 141 yards.

Both offenses showed up and played strong in the first half as the Seahawks took a 20-17 lead at the half.

The Seahawks, behind Smith’s passing, outgained the Falcons 282 yards to 221 and made a 31-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the second quarter for the lead.

Seattle opened the scoring with a 32-yard field goal. The Falcons, featuring Kyle Pitts, answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mariota.

Pitts was open behind the defense on the Falcons’ first play from scrimmage, but Mariota overthrew him. He was targeted four times in the opening drive and caught two passes for 14 and 22 yards.

Pitts also drew a pass-interference call. Pitts entered the game with four catches for 38 yards as he was heavily covered in losses to the Saints and Rams.

The Falcons said they wouldn’t force him the ball, but he had eight targets in the first half. He was not targeted in the third quarter.

The Seahawks put together a six-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to make it 10-7. On third-and-1 from Seattle’s 49, the Falcons bit on the play-action fake and tight end Colby Parkinson got behind the defense for a 36-yard gain. Two plays later, Smith tossed an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Will Dissly.

On the Falcons’ next possession, they stalled after driving to the 7-yard line. Center Drew Dalman was called for holding, they gave up a sack and then had two other penalties declined as they were pushed back to the 23-yard line. Kicker Younghoe Koo made a 41-yard field goal to tie it at 10.

The Falcons’ defense got a three-and-out, and the offense added a 17-yard touchdown run by Patterson to take a 17-10 lead with 8:12 left in the second quarter.

With the defense putting up little resistance, Seattle put together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 17. Smith capped the drive with an 18-yard pass to DK Metcalf.

The Seahawks forced their first three-and-out and received the ball back with 3:03 left in the first half.

The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter to make it 23-20 Seattle.

The Falcons responded quickly with a five-play, 75-yard drive which was capped with a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake London to put the Falcons up, 27-23.

The defense, which had little pressure on Smith, got to him in the ensuing drive. Defensive end Ta’Quon Graham had a big hit on the quarterback, and Rashaan Evans nearly came away with an interception.

The Falcons forced a punt and had the ball at the 10-yard line with 10:48 to play.

