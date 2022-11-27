Commanders stymie late Falcons’ scoring drive to secure 19-13 win

“That’s just insane,” rookie running back Tyler Allgeier said.

With the game and perhaps their playoff hopes on the line, the Falcons offense was stuck in the soggy field.

The Commanders took a 19-13 lead in the fourth quarter after Joey Slye made a 45-yard field goal.

With 9:05 left, the Falcons needed to put together a touchdown drive to take the lead.

On first down, Atlanta’s Drew Dalman was beaten by Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne, who dropped Cordarrelle Patterson for a 3-yard loss. On second-and-13, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was sacked by Montez Sweat for a 9-yard loss. He got around right tackle Kaleb McGary.

On third-and-21 from the 14, the Falcons completed a 10-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus and were forced to punt.

Atlanta’s defense got a three-and-out to force the Commanders to punt.

The Falcons offense got the ball back at its 16 with 5:03 to play.

After a pass to Parker Hesse for 9 yards and run by Patterson for 5 yards, Mariota connected with Zaccheaus on a 44-yard pass to quickly move the ball to Washington’s 26-yard line.

Patterson picked up 2 yards and Tyler Allgeier 5 yards to get to Washington’s 19-yard line at the two-minute warning.

Allgeier powered his way to the 14 to pick up the first down. Patterson picked up 6 more yards to get to Washington’s 8. On second down, Patterson ran for 3 yards. On third-and-1 from Washington’s 5, Allgeier picked up the first down, but Sweat jumped offside.

The Falcons had the ball first-and-goal from the 2. Mariota was dropped for a 2-yard loss.

On the next play, Mariota’s pass intended for Patterson was tipped and intercepted by cornerback Kendall Fuller.

The Falcons and the Commanders battled to a 10-10 halftime tie.

The Falcons’ opening drive stalled at Washington’s 29-yard line. Younghoe Koo was summoned, and he made a 47-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 3-0. The 11-play scoring drive covered 46 yards and took 6:53 off the clock.

Atlanta’s defense put up little resistance on Washington’s opening drive. Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to running back Brian Robinson, who ran over cornerback Darren Hall on his way to the end zone. The play culminated a seven-play, 74-yard drive that took 4:21 off the clock.

The Falcons’ second possession stalled when wide receiver Drake London dropped a screen pass on third-and-2 on the Falcons’ 44.

After an exchange of punts, the Falcons put together a bruising 11-play drive that covered 77 yards and took 6:28 off the clock. Mariota capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt. Koo’s extra point made it 10-7 with 8:26 left in the second quarter.

The Falcons converted two third downs in the drive.

Also, the Falcons’ running backs took turns gashing the Commanders on the drive. Caleb Huntley had a 12-yard run, Mariota had an 11-yard run on third-and-2, Allgeier ripped off a 15-yard gain and Patterson had a 15-yard run.

The biggest play in the drive was a Mariota pass to London that picked up 22 yards on second-and-25 after a facemask penalty was called on Pruitt. He later atoned for the foul with his second touchdown catch of the season.

The Commanders answered with a field-goal drive. Slye made a 30-yard field goal to tie it at 10 with 1:50 left in the first half.

The Falcons tried to put some points up before halftime but stalled after getting stuffed on fourth-and-1. The Falcons got the ball right back after Heinicke tossed an interception to linebacker Mykal Walker.

The Falcons got into position for Koo to try a 58-yard field-goal attempt as time expired, but it was short.

Both teams punted to start the third quarter.

Washington got on the move by powering the ball at Atlanta’s defense. The Commanders used a steady dose of Robinson to move down the field. Heinicke tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end John Bates. Slye missed the PAT to make it 16-10 with 4:03 left in the third quarter.

Koo made a 48-yard field goal to make it 16-13 with 1:17 left in the third quarter.

Commanders offensive guard Trai Turner suffered a left ankle injury with 4:38 left in the second quarter.

Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, who was questionable before the game, played early before reinjuring his forearm.

