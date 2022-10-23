Bengals passing attack too much for Falcons

In addition to the issues at cornerback, Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins left the game and was being evaluated for a concussion. Dean Marlowe took over for Hawkins.

The Bengals’ early dominance resulted in a 28-17 lead at halftime. The passing attack struck early and often. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd got loose for a 60-yard touchdown when Falcons safety Rich Grant fell down when trying to turn and run with Boyd.

The Falcons first possession lasted five plays and ended with a punt. The Bengals went back on the attack. After Terrell left with 8:30 left to play in the first quarter, Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a yard touchdown run to cap 11-play, 71-yard drive.

After a three-and-out by the Falcons, Burrow connected with Chase for a 32-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.

It marked the third game this season the Falcons fell behind by at least 21 points. They were down 28-3 against the Rams on Sept. 18, 21-0 vs. the Bucs on Oct. 9 and 21-0 against the Bengals.

The Falcons gave the defense a break when the cobbled together a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Tyler Allgeier leaping into the end zone from a yard out for his first career NFL touchdown to make it 21-7. The drive took 10 minutes, 9 seconds off the clock and gave the defense some rest and time to figure out how to slow Burrow.

The Bengals zipped back down the field as Burrow found Chase for a 41-yard catch-and-run to make it 28-7.

The Falcons answered with a 75-yard bomb to Damiere Byrd to make it 28-14.

The defense forced a punt and Avery Williams broke loose for 56 yards to set the Falcons up for a 43-yard field goal to make if 28-17 at intermission. The Bengals added one yard run for a touchdown by Burrow in the third quarter for the only second-half scoring.

The previous high for passing yards allowed this season by the Falcons was 351 yards gainst Tampa Bay. The most passing yards allowed by the Falcons was the 499 yards they gave up to Denver on Oct. 31, 2004.

