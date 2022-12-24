Ravens prevail over Falcons in frigid conditions Saturday

The game-time temperature was 17 degrees, a record for an NFL game in Baltimore, besting the previous mark of 19 set in 2017.

The wind was coming in from the west at 16 mph and the wind-chill factor was 2 degrees at kickoff.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who had a questionable intentional grounding call in the second quarter, completed 22 of 33 passes for 218 yards and finished with a passer rating of 85.2. Wide receiver Drake London, who had a key fumble, caught seven passes for 96 yards.

Running back Tyler Allgeier rushed 18 times for 74 yards.

The Ravens rushed 34 times for 184 yards, and Tucker added three field goals.

Both teams started slowly before things heated a bit.

The Falcons have struggled against rugged AFC North teams over the past three cycles against the division teams. The Falcons went 1-3 against the AFC North this season with a win over the Browns.

The Falcons are 1-11 against the AFC North over the past three cycles, in 2022, 2018 and 2014.

Before beating the Browns 23-20 on Oct. 2, the previous Falcons win over an AFC North team was against Baltimore, a 26-21 victory Nov. 11, 2010, in a Thursday night game.

The Ravens used two explosive passing plays and a fumble by London to craft a 14-3 halftime lead.

The Falcons had their best opportunity to score a touchdown taken away by a questionable grounding call late in the first half.

After an exchange of punts to start the game, Huntley connected with recently signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a 40-yard gain up the right sideline. The Falcons’ defense stiffened, and Jason Tucker came on to make a 21-yard field goal to make the score 3-0.

The Falcons had another three-and-out. The Ravens couldn’t get moving, and Tucker came on to attempt a 55-yard field goal that was blocked by Ade Ogundeji.

The Falcons picked up a first down on their third possession, but the drive stalled when a fourth-and-5 pass from Baltimore’s 44 intended for Damiere Byrd fell woefully incomplete.

On the Ravens’ ensuing possession, tight end Mark Andrews got behind cornerback A.J. Terrell for a 36-yard gain. The Falcons defense bent, but didn’t break. Tucker made a 27-yard field goal to make the score 6-0 with 3:03 left in the second quarter.

The Falcons went for it on fourth-and-2. Ridder connected with London for an apparent first down, but Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey forced a fumble. Linebacker Patrick Queen recovered the ball and returned it 5 yards to Baltimore’s 30.

The Falcons defense finally broke under the running of J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and quarterback Tyler Huntley, who rushed to pick up two third downs in the drive. He tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson on the drive’s 13th play. Huntley ran up the middle for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.

The Falcons’ offense finally got moving as Allgeier ran for 26-yards on a screen play. The Falcons drove the ball to Baltimore’s 1-yard line and then things go weird.

The Falcons called a play-action pass, and Ridder was chased out of the pocket. His armed appeared to get hit as he pass the ball out of bounds. It didn’t get back to the line of scrimmage and the refs called intentional grounding.

The Falcons ended up settling for a 32-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo that hit the left upright.

The Falcons scored an apparent touchdown on a run by Patterson on their opening drive of the third quarter, but Olamide Zaccheaus called for an illegal block as cornerback Brandon Stephens did an NBA-styled flop to entice the flag.

The Falcons could get back to the end zone, and Koo added a 34-yard field to make the score 14-6 with 7:01 left in the third quarter.

After 17 plays and 63 yards all the Falcons had to show for it was three points.

The defense forced Baltimore to punt as they got the ball back at their 22 with 3:17 left in the third quarter, but had a three-and-out.

Edwards added a bruising 37-yard run to move the ball down to the Falcons’ 9. After action moved into the fourth quarter, Tucker added a 21-yard field goal to make the score 17-6.

The Falcons’ subsequent drives stalled on the Raven’s 1-yard line as Allgeier was stuffed for a yard loss on fourth-and-goal from 1.

The Ravens got the ball back at their 2-yard line with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter.

After forcing a punt, Koo added a 37-yard field goal with 2:03 left.

Also, Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks left the game after being examined for a concussion.

