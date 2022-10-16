Falcons defeat heavily favored 49ers 28-14

The Falcons led 21-14 at halftime thanks to near-perfect play from Mariota and a double-scoop-and-score from the defense.

The Falcons opened with an 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that was capped with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to tight end MyCole Pruitt, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday.

Mariota was 3-of-3 passing in the drive, including a 37-yard completion to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus on third-and-2 from the Falcons’ 34. He also completed a 6-yard pass to tight end Kyle Pitts in the drive.

The Falcons’ defense opened by forcing a three-and-out, but the offense could not take advantage of getting the ball back.

Penalties by Pitts (false start) and center Drew Dalman (block in the back) stalled the drive.

Punter Bradley Pinion hit a 43-yard punt that 49ers returner Ray-Ray McCloud made a fair catch on at the 11.

Three plays later, Evans walloped 49ers running back Jeff Wilson on third-and-1, and he fumbled. Cornerback A.J. Terrell scooped up the ball and fumbled while trying to stretch the ball out. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins scooped it up in the end zone for the touchdown to put the Falcons up 14-0.

The 49ers stormed back to tie the game.

On the 49ers’ next possession, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a 12-yard touchdown pass. The score capped an eight-play, 79-yard drive that took 4:52 off the clock and made it 14-7.

After a three-and-out, with Mariota being sacked on third-and-7 from the 28, the Falcons were forced to punt.

Andersen saved a touchdown on a punt return by McCloud. After KhaDarel Hodge had a missed tackle, McCloud broke free up the middle of the field.

Pinion helped to slow down McCloud and give Andersen time to make the tackle at Atlanta’s 32-yard line.

Four plays later, Garoppolo tossed a 14-yard touchdown to Aiyuk to make it 14-14.

The Falcons stood up to the 49ers, who reached the NFC title game last season.

The Falcons answered with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with Mariota scoring on a 3-yard run.

With 57 seconds left in the second quarter, the 49ers tried to at least get in field-goal range, but cornerback Isaiah Oliver, in his first game back since a season-ending knee injury last October, intercepted Garoppolo to end the half.

The Falcons’ defense stopped the 49ers on their first drive of the third quarter.

The Falcons’ offense continued to move the ball on the 49ers’ defense, which played without defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead. Mariota completed his 10th consecutive pass to Pitts for a 7-yard TD to put the Falcons up 28-14.

Hawkins came up with another interception after Darren Hall tipped a Garoppolo pass early in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons suffered a couple of injuries to key defensive players in the third quarter.

Terrell left the field holding the back of his leg after covering a deep pass. It was announced as a thigh injury.

Also, defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. He returned to the game.

In the fourth quarter, cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Oliver needed medical attention. Hayward was holding his right arm while leaving the field.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD