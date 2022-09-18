ajc logo
X

Falcons fall to Rams in 31-27 thriller

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Down 28-3, the Falcons stormed back.

An interception at the goal line foiled the comeback as the Rams prevailed 31-27 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Falcons came up woefully short early as they were shredded on defense by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

But they did not quit.

The Falcons scored two touchdowns to get close and then rookie linebacker Troy Andersen blocked a punt that outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

The Falcons weren’t finished as Darren Hall knocked the ball off Kupp with 3:22 to play. The potential game-winning drive was thwarted by cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams took a safety to help run out the clock.

The Rams, who were routed 31-10 by the Bills in their season opener, improved to 1-1. The Falcons dropped to 0-2.

A total of 18 teams since 2020 that have started the season 0-2 have not made the playoffs. That was the first year the playoffs were expanded to 14 teams.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 17 of 26 passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 81.6.

“He made enough plays,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He gave us a chance. The way the ball bounced. The one at the end and the one that bounced off of Patterson.”

Stafford completed 27 of 36 passes for 272 yards for three touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished with a quarterback rating of 100.7.

Tight end Kyle Pitts was targeted four times (including one that drew a pass interference) and caught two passes for 19 yards. Rookie Drake London was targeted 12 times and caught eight passes for 86 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

“It’s not fantasy football,” Smith said. “We’re just trying to win. If they are sit there and pack the middle....they gave us some access over there (on the outside) and (London is) a big physical player.”

In one of those situational football deals, the Rams blew open the game but couldn’t finish off the Falcons until late.

The Rams turned a Falcons interception into a score at the end of the second quarter.

The Rams won the toss and deferred. They received the ball to start the third quarter and opened a 28-3 lead, leaving the Falcons open to Super Bowl 51 jokes.

Kupp, the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year, scored two touchdowns, and wide receiver Allen Robinson had a touchdown reception as the Rams amassed yards after the catch.

The Rams held a 21-3 lead at halftime, outgaining the Falcons 168 yards to 162. The Rams averaged 6.5 yards per play, while the Falcons averaged 4.8 yards.

The Rams turned their yards into scores, while the Falcons did not.

The Falcons did what they knew would be costly going against the disgruntled defending Super Bowl champions: They made mistakes and blunders.

The Falcons gained yards, but they missed a field goal and had an interception late in the first half that led to a Rams touchdown.

The Falcons opened the game with a nice drive to the Rams’ 6-yard line. They’d converted on two third downs, but on third-and-6 from the Rams’ 14, right guard Chris Lindstrom had a false start to push the ball back to the 19.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was sacked by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was unblocked, on third down to kill the drive. Kicker Younghoe Koo then missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt.

How Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro player was left unblocked, is a great football mystery. There was likely a major breakdown in the pass protection.

The Rams zipped down the field, using explosive plays to Robinson of 15 yards and tight end Tyler Higbee of 19 yards. Stafford connected with Robinson for a 1-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 66-yard drive.

The Falcons went back on the move, but running back Cordarrelle Patterson was stuffed for no gain on a fourth-and-2 from the 50.

On the eighth play of the ensuing drive, running back Darrell Henderson waltzed into the end zone from 8 yards untouched.

The Falcons added a 26-yard field goal from Koo after their drive stalled on the Rams’ 8-yard line to make it 14-3.

Cornerback Casey Hayward came up with an interception with 54 seconds left before halftime. Falcons coach Arthur Smith could have played it close to the vest and got into the locker room down 11.

But Smith went for it.

After a pass interference moved the ball to the Rams’ 44, the Falcons had a chance to get a field goal. But on third down, Mariota’s high and behind pass to Patterson was bobbled. Rookie Cobie Durant made the interception and returned it 51 yards to the Falcons’ 9-yard line. Mariota and Lindstrom temporarily stopped the touchdown.

“The ball, that’s just the way it bounces,” Smith said

Three plays later, Stafford tossed a 3-yard touchdown to Kupp with 14 seconds left in the quarter.

Falcons rookie Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus each caught touchdown passes in the quarter, and linebacker Mykal Walker had another interception for the Falcons.

The Falcons are set to play at Seattle next Sunday.

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons wide receiver Drake London scores a touchdown during the second half against the Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Falcons wide receiver Drake London scores a touchdown during the second half against the Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons wide receiver Drake London scores a touchdown during the second half against the Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
7h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
7h ago
Damien Wilkins is heading a system that looks to give basketball’s top prospects another avenue to reach their professional goals. Overtime Elite gives prospects tools to help them develop their skills, work on their academic objectives and empower them economically.

Credit: Whitney Bell | Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite’s Damien Wilkins adding to family legacy
3h ago
Damien Wilkins is heading a system that looks to give basketball’s top prospects another avenue to reach their professional goals. Overtime Elite gives prospects tools to help them develop their skills, work on their academic objectives and empower them economically.

Credit: Whitney Bell | Overtime Elite

Overtime Elite’s Damien Wilkins adding to family legacy
3h ago
Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider reached the 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s 5-2 win against the Phillies at Truist Park. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win
2h ago
The Latest
The Falcons (0-1) at the Rams (0-1) on Sept. 18, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. (By D. Orlando Ledbetter/dledbetter@ajc.com)

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Inactives: Falcons at Rams
6h ago
Falcons’ Ted Monachino to miss two games
6h ago
Falcons place Damien Williams on IR; promote Caleb Huntley, Abdullah Anderson
Featured
A rainbow is seen over the Big Ben on the eve of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
1h ago
Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
1h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top