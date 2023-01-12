BreakingNews
Kemp vows focus on ‘real people’ over posturing in second term
Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host neutral-site AFC title game if Bills-Chiefs play

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

If the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs reach the AFC Championship game, the game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday.

In the wake of the canceled game between Buffalo and Cincinnati after safety Damar Hamlin had to be revived on the field, NFL teams approved a resolution last Friday to mitigate the competitive advantages of playing the game at a homesite.

The Chiefs and Bills play in outdoor stadiums, which makes the choice of Atlanta peculiar.

It was determined that the game should be played at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of games and both could have been the number one seed and hosted the game had all AFC clubs played a full 17-game regular season.

The Bills finished 13-3 and the Bengals, who were winning the cancelled game, finished 12-4.

The Bills will host the Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday, while the Bengals will host the Ravens at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

(Check back for more details)

