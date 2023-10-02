Braves timeline: All the records and special moments for an incredible regular season

Before Game 162, the Braves held a small pregame ceremony to acknowledge all they had accomplished – individually and as a team – during the 2023 regular season. From stellar pitching to historic offense, they showed graphics on the video board that illustrated the achievements of a special club.

“That was really nice,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Sunday’s game. “I thought they did a great job with that. I’ve never been a part of anything like that. That was really nice. That was a great tribute to a group of guys that did some really special things this year.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution put together a timeline to recognize – and remind you of – the many records tied and broken by this team, which will go down as one of the best in franchise history – and perhaps in Major League Baseball history. This timeline also takes you through other special feats, even if they were not records.

April 14: For the first time this season, the Braves blast five home runs in a game. They trounce Kansas City. The Braves eventually hit at least five home runs in 10 different games, which is tied for the second most such contests of any team in history. The 2019 Twins had 11 of these games.

April 18: With a win in San Diego, the Braves notch their eighth straight win – their first lengthy winning streak of the season.

June 4: In Phoenix, Eddie Rosario launches a go-ahead grand slam to give the Braves a series win over the Diamondbacks. This begins a streak of 11 consecutive series victories, which lasts until the Braves lose two of three against the White Sox from July 14-16. This streak of 11 straight series wins is tied for the third longest such run in MLB since 2000. (The 2002 Braves took 13 consecutive series.)

June 8: The Braves overcome another deficit to sweep a three-game series against the Mets. This marks the first time in the modern era (since 1900) that the Braves have won three straight games when trailing by at least three runs in each of them. (“The best feeling, and they know the message already, I don’t even have to say it,” Ozzie Albies said of what this felt like and what message it sent the Mets.)

June 30: The Braves finish a historic June with a lopsided victory over the Marlins. In June, they went 21-4, tying the Atlanta-era record for wins in a month. The Braves are the only club, since 1901, to bat at least .307 with at least a .944 OPS, and slug at least 61 homers, in a single month.

July 2: The Braves officially have eight players named to the National League All-Star team, a franchise record. Those eight All-Stars were one off the MLB record for number of Al-Stars on the same team. (“It’s special,” Austin Riley said. “It’s awesome. The group of guys we have here, what we’ve done over the last month, I think it’s a testament to just what we’re capable of, one through nine. To have eight guys, it’s awesome.”)

July 9: The Braves lose to the Rays in their first-half finale, but enter the All-Star break with a 60-29 record. Their .674 winning percentage is their best such mark going into the break in the modern era (since 1900).

July 11: At the All-Star Game in Seattle, the National League fields an all-Braves infield that consists of Matt Olson at first base, Ozzie Albies at second base, Austin Riley at third base and Orlando Arcia at shortstop. The only missing piece is Sean Murphy, a starter who had already been lifted from the game.

Aug. 1: Spencer Strider becomes the fastest pitcher to 200 strikeouts in a season, breaking the record previously set by … Spencer Strider in 2022. Strider did it in 130 innings this time.

Aug. 30: In the series finale in Denver, Orlando Arcia launches a home run to set a new franchise record for home runs in a single season, with 250 of them. (The 2019 team hit 249 homers.)

Aug. 31: Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married in the morning, then at night becomes the first player in MLB history to hit at least 30 homers and steal at least 60 bases. Acuña’s record-setting grand slam helped the Braves beat the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. (“I feel very privileged, and I thank God for the opportunity to play the game that I love every single day,” Acuña said through interpreter Franco García after the game. “It’s not just about me, it’s also about my teammates and the fanbase as well, to be able to share this moment.”)

Sept. 2: The Braves win their third game in three days at Dodger Stadium. The Braves took a series there for the first time since 2012, winning a four-game series at the ballpark for the first time since 2009.

Sept. 12: Matt Olson hits his 51st home run, tying Andruw Jones’ record (set in 2005) for most home runs in a single season in Braves history (“Obviously watched (Andruw) growing up and know the kind of player he was, so it’s cool to be now mentioned with him,” Olson said after the game.)

Sept. 13: The Braves clinch their sixth consecutive National League East title. They did it in 146 games, the second-fastest pace in the divisional era (since 1969). The 2002 team won the division in 141 games. After clinching in Philadelphia, where last season ended, these Braves celebrate their accomplishment.

Sept. 16: Ozzie Albies homers in the first inning of a game in Miami, giving the Braves five players with at least 30 home runs, which ties an MLB record. A great example of how historic the 2023 Braves are: A couple hours later, Albies’ teammate sets a franchise record.

Sept. 16: Matt Olson hits his 52nd home run, setting a new Braves franchise record for home runs in a single season. (“A moment I’m sure I won’t forget,” he said after the game.)

Sept. 19: The Braves defeat the Phillies to snap a four-game skid. This means the Braves still don’t have a five-game losing streak since the end of the 2017 season. They’re the only team in the majors without a five-game skid since the beginning of the 2018 season.

Sept. 22: With a first-inning homer off Patrick Corbin, Ronald Acuña Jr. officially becomes the first player in MLB history to have at least 40 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season. (“It’s pretty incredible, just to think of how many players have played in the big leagues, and my name’s alone,” Acuña said through interpreter Franco García after the game. “But I’m hoping, and I’m sure, someone will break that record, too.”)

Sept. 24: The Braves tally their 100th win, marking the first time they’ve won 100 games in back-to-back seasons since 2002 and 2003. (“A lot of things we’re doing are really hard,” manager Brian Snitker said after accomplishing this feat. “It’s taken the whole room in there, that’s for sure, to make something like that happen. And you know what, it’s a good feeling to know that you’ve done that.”)

Sept. 26: On the same night, the Braves overcome a six-run deficit to beat the Cubs, 7-6, in Dansby Swanson’s return – Atlanta’s best comeback victory of the year. Before this, the Braves were winless in their last 30 games in which they trailed by at least six runs entering the bottom of the sixth inning, dating to May 2, 2019.

Sept. 27: The Braves welcome their 3 millionth fan to Truist Park.

Sept. 27: Later that night, Ronald Acuña Jr. steals his 70th base, making him the first player in MLB history to hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 70 bases. Acuña has now created the 30-60, 40-50, 40-60 and 40-70 clubs in a historic season.

Sept. 28: Matt Olson homers and breaks the Braves record for the modern era (since 1900) by tallying his 136th RBI, surpassing Eddie Mathews (135 RBIs in 1953).

Sept. 28: And with that homer, the Braves set a new MLB record for home runs in the first inning, with 47. They passed the 2019 Reds, who hit 46 homers in the first inning.

Sept. 29: By stealing his 72nd base, Ronald Acuña Jr. ties Otis Nixon for the most stolen bases in a season in the franchise’s modern era (since 1900).

Sept. 30: Spencer Strider sets a new Braves franchise record for strikeouts in a single season, passing John Smoltz, who struck out 276 batters in 1996. Strider, who entered his start needing two strikeouts to tie the record, struck out three batters in the first inning.

Sept. 30: Ronald Acuña Jr. steals his 73rd base to set a new Braves modern-era record for stolen bases in a season.

Sept. 30: The Braves host 41,652 fans at Truist Park – their 53rd sellout of the season. This gives them a total attendance of 3,150,808 for the year, which is a new Truist Park record. (The ballpark opened in 2017.)

Oct. 1: Marcell Ozuna homers in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 162 to help the Braves tie the record for the most home runs by a team in a season, with 307. The Braves matched the 2019 Twins. Atlanta also becomes the only team to have a .501 slugging percentage in MLB history.