Great Eight: Braves set franchise record with eight All-Stars

The schedule says that, after July 9 versus the Rays, the Braves do not play again until hosting the White Sox on July 14.

There’s been one addition, though: July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The All-Star Game might feel like another Braves game.

The Braves will have a franchise-record eight players on the National League team. The names going: Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder.

Fans elected Acuña, Murphy and Arcia to start the game. To select the reserves and the pitchers, MLB uses a combination of player ballot votes and commissioner’s office nominations, and that’s how the other five Braves made the All-Star team.

The Braves’ eight All-Star selections are one off the MLB record of nine, last done by the 1959 Yankees. Before this, the Braves sent seven players to the All-Star Game twice – in 2003 and 1997.

The Braves will account for one-quarter of the NL’s All-Star squad, which has 32 players. The Braves are sending almost one-third of their 26-man roster to Seattle. Their entire infield will go, as well as two members of their strarting rotation. Seven of nine members of the starting lineup (excluding the pitcher) will be on the NL team. Imagine them seeing the field at the same time.

Murphy, Arcia, Strider and Elder are first-time All-Stars. Riley and Olson will go for the second time, Albies for the third time. Acuña received his fourth All-Star nod.

The best story of the bunch might be Elder, the overlooked pitcher the Braves optioned toward the end of spring training. He didn’t break camp with the club. You knew he would be starting pitching depth for Atlanta, but you didn’t know when the team would need him.

Three months later, he owns a 2.44 ERA, which is the second-best mark in the NL and in all of baseball. Elder has allowed one or no runs in nine of his 16 starts. He has five scoreless starts, and he’s pitched at least six innings in all five, and seven innings in two of them.

A legitimate question: Where would the Braves be without Elder?

He deserves this accolade.

Then there’s Strider, the hard-throwing righty who has already proven he’s one of baseball’s most talented pitchers. How good is he? Well, this All-Star nod comes despite Strider suffering the worst two-start span of his career.

Strider leads baseball with 155 strikeouts after Sunday’s start. And by holding the Marlins to three runs – two earned – over 6-2/3 innings on Sunday, Strider lowered his ERA to 3.66.

Olson, Albies and Riley all made it to the second phase of voting, which determined the starters. None won the starting nod for their respective position, but all were recognized for their great seasons to this point.

Entering Sunday, Olson led the NL with 28 home runs and 60 RBIs. His OPS also ranked fifth.

Before Albies hit his 20th homer on Sunday, his 19 homers were tied for seventh in the NL. He also went into Sunday with 57 RBIs, the second-most in the NL.

Riley entered Sunday batting .273 with an .802 OPS. He had hit 15 homers while driving in 43 runs.

On Thursday, MLB announced that Murphy and Arcia won the fan votes for their respective positions. We knew about Acuña even before that because he received the most All-Star votes of any MLB player in the first phase of voting, which earned him an automatic starting spot.

In February, Arcia reported to North Port, Florida, as one competitor for the starting shortstop job. All along, Vaughn Grissom stole the headlines. And even long before that, when the offseason began, many pundits figured the Braves might need to re-sign Dansby Swanson or sign one of the big-name shortstops to avoid taking a step back.

But Arcia has validated their faith.

His story can be a lesson for other players.

“Just the determination and dedication, and all that a guy needs to have to be successful in this,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “And where he was probably the first of February and now to be a starting shortstop for the National League in the All-Star Game is pretty good. It says a lot about the guy and his makeup and who he is.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson will manage the NL team, as is customary because his team won the pennant last year. His job is to get everyone into the game. But think about this: In a perfect world, the Braves could make up eight of nine NL players in the field during an inning – the seven position players and either Strider or Elder.

After the Braves conclude next weekend’s series in St. Petersburg, you won’t see them again until they play the White Sox at Truist Park to open the second half.

Well, actually, no.

The Braves will take over Seattle for the All-Star Game.