Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season

On Friday afternoon, ahead of his flight to Seattle to call a game for FOX, John Smoltz discussed Spencer Strider and his season – one in which he has chased Smoltz’s record for the most strikeouts in a single season. When Smoltz is asked about Strider potentially breaking his record on Saturday and how it makes him feel, it is clear Smoltz is neither bitter nor upset.

Instead, it seems like he has accepted the possibility that his record, which has stood since 1996, would soon fall to Strider.

“Congratulations in advance,” Smoltz said. “Not only is he gonna (break my record in his) next start, next year he’s probably gonna break (his record). I just think he’s in a place where if he stays healthy, he’s going to rewrite a lot of records.”

And on Saturday, Strider broke Smoltz’s record of 276 strikeouts by striking out three Nationals in a three-run first inning at Truist Park. He struck out Carter Kieboom to tie the record, then fanned Jake Alu to notch the record-breaking 277th strikeout of the season.

Smoltz seems sure of this: It will not be Strider’s final record. This is only the beginning.

“He’s got all the ability in the world to break his record, my record, other records,” Smoltz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the phone. “This is just, like, (nothing). He’s gonna strike out over 300 guys easily when he progresses. He’s got, what, 50 less innings than me?”

More than that. Strider on Saturday set the franchise record in 182-2/3 innings.

Smoltz logged 253-2/3 innings in 1996, his record-setting season in which he won the National League Cy Young Award.

Smoltz’s point here, and in most of the conversation: Strider is a strikeout pitcher who built himself to cater to today’s game. He crept toward Smoltz’s record while throwing fewer innings, which is why Smoltz felt a sense of inevitability with this.

“It’s electric stuff,” Smoltz said of Strider. “The ball comes out of his hand in a way that you got a little drool coming out of your mouth. He definitely, in getting to know his story, reinvented himself and created a nice avenue for him to maximize the style and philosophy of the way the game is played today. He is taking advantage of it similarly to the way that (Rangers ace) Jacob deGrom is taking advantage of it – although they go about it in totally different ways. But they both have dominant stuff. It’s pretty amazing.”

Strider also holds the MLB record for the being the fastest to 200 strikeouts in a season. He set it in 2022, then broke his won record this season.

Strider passing Smoltz on Saturday felt inevitable, even as he struggled in the first inning. Entering Saturday, Strider had struck out at least three batters in all 51 career starts. He simply had to do it once more. That he did so only added to Strider’s remarkable journey to this point.

In 2019, Strider underwent Tommy John surgery, which requires a rehab process that can last anywhere from 12 to 18 months, in most cases. This gave Strider a blank slate. He could be intentional about his delivery, his arm action, his pitches – everything. And this is what he did. He put purpose into everything he did.

In hearing Strider’s interviews since bursting onto the major-league scene, Smoltz learned about all of this. “I’m blown away by that transformation,” he said. From his mechanics to his diet (Strider is a vegan), Strider has a reason for everything. When hearing him discuss it, you’re impressed by his intelligence and determination.

And Braves fans will love this: Smoltz thinks Strider can get even better.

“The reason I know he has levels he can get to is because right now, he’s being taught to throw it basically right down the middle,” Smoltz said. “And when he learns that there’s a side of the plate that he can go to, and dominate on that side consistently, the league has no chance. And then he’ll be able to win when he doesn’t have his electric, eye-popping stuff, which you’re not gonna have every single time.”

Strider could be an ace for Atlanta for years. He has it all, from the stuff – including high velocity – to his smarts and perseverance.

This is only the start.

“There’s no telling what he can accomplish in his career,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Saturday’s game.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

