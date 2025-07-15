Home Run Derby a ‘full-circle’ moment for Braves first baseman Matt Olson

Olson’s teammate, Ronald Acuña Jr., was initially supposed to represent the host Braves in the Derby, but back tightness led to the National League’s starting outfielder scratching himself from the contest.

So Olson, an Atlanta native, received the call to fill in. And according to the three-time All-Star, his answer involved no hesitation.

“I was ready to do it,” Olson said Monday during MLB’s All-Star Media Day. “I’ll never get this chance again. Regardless, if I go out and hit 80 homers or zero, it’s going to be something that I’ll be able to cherish forever.”

The Derby features an eight-player field with each one having three minutes or 40 pitches — whichever comes first — to hit as many home runs as possible. The four players who tally the most longballs will then move forward to a knockout stage, and the winners will square off for the title.

Olson will close out the first round in his home ballpark with Braves assistant coach Eddie Pérez — also the club’s 1999 NLCS Most Valuable Player — throwing to him. Olson said he is most comfortable with Perez behind the screen, since that is who tosses him batting practice before games.

Plus, a little extra fan support during the taxing Derby will not hurt.

“Helps that he’s a little crowd favorite,” Olson said. “Everybody loves Eddie, so hopefully he finds my barrel.”

Olson will have about six family members and a few more friends in attendance to watch him compete in his hometown. His older brother Zach flew in from London, England with his wife and daughter, and his dad Scott, who took him to the 2000 Home Run Derby, will be back in the stands along with Olson’s mom and wife.

Scott and Zach are the reasons Olson fell in love with baseball, so having them both in attendance will be extra special for the Braves’ first baseman.

“Between him and my brother, the main reason I got into baseball and stuck with it,” Olson said of his dad, who took him to the 2000 Derby. “I wouldn’t be here without him or my brother. (Scott) will be the most nervous person in the stadium, I can guarantee you that. He likes to get a little worked up.”

Olson participated in the Derby in 2021 as a member of the then-Oakland Athletics, making him the only participant in this year’s field with prior experience. He shared that maintaining stamina is key to performing well.

And as for Olson’s strategy — hit the baseball into the Chop House.

“You get gassed by the end of it,” Olson said. “It’s just something we never do. “It’s a little more of a marathon, but it’s fun. You’ve got to get into a rhythm of it a little bit. It’ll just happen naturally.”

Olson will have the support of his home city and fellow Braves All-Stars Acuña and Chris Sale, but he does face an obstacle. The Braves’ franchise leader in single-season home runs did not take a practice round before Monday’s group workout. He also returned home to Atlanta late after the Braves’ first-half finale on Sunday entered two rain delays.

But those circumstances cannot dampen Olson’s full circle moment.

“You dream about it,” Olson said. “You don’t know if that’s actually going to ever happen, but to have the chance to not only do the Derby and be in an All-Star game (but also) represent Atlanta growing up here is special.”