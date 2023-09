MIAMI — Matt Olson stands alone.

In the top of the sixth inning against the Marlins on Saturday, Olson launched his 52nd home run of the season, setting a franchise record for home runs in a single season.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Andruw Jones blasted 51 home runs in 2005.

Facing Steven Okert, Olson launched a 433-foot solo shot to center field.