Listen: Let the real games begin for Braves

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black wrap up a special 2023 regular season.

Our crew will look at the final milestone and records set during the last week of the season.

We will also start turning the page to the NLDS with a first look at who Atlanta could face this weekend.

Justin will also explain the changes the Braves will make for their preparation during the five-day layoff. Plus, he has a report on the injuries to Atlanta starters Max Fried and Charlie Morton.

