Listen: Let the real games begin for Braves

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black wrap up a special 2023 regular season.

Our crew will look at the final milestone and records set during the last week of the season.

We will also start turning the page to the NLDS with a first look at who Atlanta could face this weekend.

Justin will also explain the changes the Braves will make for their preparation during the five-day layoff. Plus, he has a report on the injuries to Atlanta starters Max Fried and Charlie Morton.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

BRAVES REPORT LIVE: Join us for a special live recording of our NLDS preview episode on Friday at 12 p.m. Go to live.ajc.com for details.

