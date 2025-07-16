It’s time for Anthopoulos to make use of the wiggle room he created for himself.

The Braves should be sellers before the deadline. The challenge is that their available players don’t seem to have much value.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, closer Raisel Iglesias and reliever Pierce Johnson might fetch something in return. It probably wouldn’t be much.

Ozuna’s production has declined as he’s dealt with a hip injury, and Iglesias performed poorly through early June. Johnson has been effective, but middle relievers don’t often get a good return in trades.

Even if Anthopoulos decides to move one of the team’s core players then, based on his own criteria, he would be trading a guy who no longer is worth his contract. Another team would be reluctant to take on that burden unless the Braves sweetened the deal.

Anthopoulos should call the Angels, who always seem to be willing to execute lopsided trades in his favor.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Braves mostly stick to the status quo before the trade deadline. The luxury tax won’t be an issue for next year’s payroll. Fill roster holes in the winter by signing free agents and making smart trades, then try again next year.

In the meantime, the easy calls for Anthopoulos are to trade Ozuna, Iglesias and Johnson for as much as he can get. Ozuna and Iglesias are eligible to become free agents after the season.

Johnson’s contract includes a $7 million club option for 2026, which enhances his value. There’s no use in keeping them on a team that’s going nowhere.

At some point, Anthopoulos will have to decide whether to trade underachieving players with contracts that once seemed to be bargains. Second baseman Ozzie Albies and center fielder Michael Harris II are at the top of the list. They are among the worst-producing hitters in the majors.

However, it’s best for Anthopoulos to keep both players and hope they produce for the rest of the season. If the Braves decide the turnaround is real, then keep them. If not, then trade them in the winter with value that’s higher than it is now.

Maybe the Braves decide Albies is still feeling the effects of the fractured left wrist that put him on the injured list a year ago. But bringing him back would be a gamble for the Braves because keeping Albies could mean accepting that second base will be an offensive hole again next season.

The same goes for Harris and center field.

The Braves could accept a couple of light-hitting players in the lineup when it was otherwise stacked. That dynamic has changed. The Braves won’t contend next season with easy outs at second base, center field and shortstop (add left field if Jurickson Profar’s big year in 2024 was a PED-enhanced aberration).

When Anthopoulos is talking trades with other teams, he should be looking for prospects who can play the middle infield and outfield. None of the other Braves position players with value should be traded.

It’s too soon to give up on third baseman Austin Riley even if another club is willing to gamble on him returning to All-Star form.

Riley has produced a 113 adjusted on-base plus slugging since the start of 2024, down from 135 OPS+ in 2021-23 (100 is league average). But Riley’s OPS+ still ranks 12th among third basemen with at least 300 plate appearances this season.

Riley’s strikeout rate is above his norm, but he’s hitting the ball hard as ever. He’s a keeper.

Catcher Sean Murphy should stay, too. He has more trade value after bouncing back season at the plate this season.

Rookie star Drake Baldwin looks ready to replace Murphy, but two good catchers is a good problem for the Braves when both can produce as designated hitters. That spot will open once Ozuna is gone.

Left-hander Chris Sale has the most trade value among Braves players who aren’t part of the young core. During an interview with radio station 680 The Fan last month, Anthopoulos ruled out trading Sale before the deadline.

Normally, it’s not a good idea for a general manager to make such definite statements. It makes sense in this case.

The Braves need Sale to be their ace again next season at the bargain price of $18 million.

That was one of the few times Anthopoulos didn’t leave himself wiggle room about trades. All other reasonable options should be on the table now that the Braves have a very low chance of making the playoffs and some of their core hitters are scuffling.

The Braves should be sellers before the trade deadline.