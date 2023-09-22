Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. adds to historic year by creating 40-60 club

WASHINGTON — No one has had a season like Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 2023 campaign.

Literally.

On Friday at Nationals Park, Acuña became the first player in MLB history to hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 60 bases in the same season.

Facing Patrick Corbin to lead off the game, Acuña launched a missile over the left-field wall for his 40th home run, which went along with his 68 stolen bases.

In doing so, he also joined the 40-40 club, which consists of only five players: Acuña, Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Barry Bonds (1996) and Jose Canseco (1988).

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police rescue 20 human trafficking victims, arrest 3 suspects
5h ago

