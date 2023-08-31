2023 Braves set franchise record for home runs in a single season

DENVER – When Orlando Arcia launched a two-run home run in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s series finale at Coors Field, the 2023 Braves set a new franchise record.

Arcia’s homer was the club’s 250th of the season, which passed the 2019 Braves (249) for the most home runs in a single season in franchise history.

The 2019 Twins hold the MLB record for most home runs in a season, with 307. Current Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario was on that team, and blasted 32 of those home runs.

After Wednesday, the Braves have 30 games to catch Minnesota and continue tying, and perhaps setting, other franchise and MLB records.