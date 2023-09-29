Matt Olson sets Braves’ modern single-season RBI record

Atlanta Braves
By
32 minutes ago
Matt Olson has assembled one of the greatest seasons in Braves history.

The first baseman had already set the franchise history for most homers in a single season, besting Andruw Jones’ 51 set in 2005. And with his first-inning home run off the Cubs’ Marcus Stroman Thursday, Olson also earned the franchise’s single-season RBI record. His 136 RBIs passed Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews’ high mark of 135 RBIs in 1953.

Olson’s RBI total leads the majors by a comfortable margin (the Mets’ Pete Alonso has the next-highest total with 117). Olson will join Hall of Famer Hank Aaron as the only Braves to lead the majors in RBIs. Aaron achieved such in 1957, 1960, 1963 and 1966.

Overall, Olson has hit .282 with a .997 OPS. He’s a few days away from playing all 162 games for the second consecutive season. If it wasn’t for his teammate Ronald Acuña and the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, who’ve both had their own historically excellent seasons, Olson would be generating more MVP buzz.

In his second season with his hometown team, Olson has an RBI in 76 of the team’s 159 games. The next-highest total: Marcus Semien, who has an RBI in 66 of Texas’ games. Olson is also the first player with at least 53 homers (54) and 134 RBIs since Chris Davis in 2013. Only eight players have collected those single-season numbers since 2000.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

